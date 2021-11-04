Snakes & Lattes Inc. (OTC: FUNN) Releases Interim Shareholder Update on Positive Sales Trends, Extension of Support for Restaurants in Canada

Chicago, IL, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hello from Chicago, we are excited to share some good news on the state of our business. Heading into the holiday season, we are encouraged by many positive developments for Snakes & Lattes, and we wanted to update our shareholders on our progress between our regularly scheduled quarterly communication.



First up, we are seeing conditions improve in our markets most impacted by Covid restrictions (Toronto and Chicago). Leadership in Toronto has released updates to “A plan to reopen Ontario and manage Covid-19 for the long-term”, which can be found in the Reopening Ontario section at https://covid-19.ontario.ca . Highlights include a relaxing of occupancy restrictions effective immediately and a roadmap to remove all restrictions by March 2022. We are grateful for the clarity and will continue to be vigilant and careful while welcoming the ever-increasing number of guests to our Toronto and Guelph locations. Speaking of Guelph, the opening was a great success, and we are pleased to announce our Grand Opening celebration this coming Friday. Year over year numbers are, as would be expected, showing gigantic improvements, but more importantly, we are seeing growth week over week in each of our Ontario locations heading into our busy holiday season. We’ve secured financing for an increase in retail game inventory so we can get ahead of any supply chain disruptions and capitalize on demand for shopping locally and make sure we have the most popular games available for gifting, even as other retailers struggle to keep their shelves stocked. In addition to the clarity provided by Ontario’s roadmap, the Canadian government is extending the support provided to restaurants and entertainment venues with wage and rent subsidies for businesses like ours which have been severely impacted by Covid and the resulting restrictions. We are also eligible for a new grant program which provides support for interior and exterior capital improvements for businesses in Toronto, as well as design fees.

Chicago has seen the test positivity rate remaining steady below 2%, paving the way for a relaxing of restrictions and increased demand. We are getting a great deal of interest in our private dining spaces and have resumed spending on marketing and capital improvements to the space that were put on hold. The main entrance will be getting a refresh and more visible signage to attract walk-in business so we can see more of a lift from our location next to one of the busiest transit hubs in the city, including the Logan Square Blue Line stop, the Western, Milwaukee, and Armitage bus lines, as well as the busiest bike lane in Chicago, Milwaukee Avenue. There is a great deal of untapped potential we are excited to unlock by partnering with our landlord to beautify and highlight the amazing historic building we occupy.

Tempe continues to perform well and we are currently adding team members in preparation for the busiest part of the year in Arizona. Susan, our GM in Tempe has been instrumental in keeping online ratings high (4.6 on Google, 4.8 on Facebook) while improving profitability and consistency in service. Susan has also been supporting the team in Tucson as they roll out a new breakfast menu, dial in cost controls, and add offerings to drive business early in the week through trivia night, happy hour specials, and appearances in local media.

Our processes are being streamlined and even as we have some speed bumps along the way, we take those as a learning opportunity. One such case is the yield sign we had to deal with this week. We’ve remedied the situation and will be submitting our attorney letter shortly to get it resolved as soon as possible. Going forward, I’ve created a checklist for the team to make sure we are not missing any details when it comes to our obligations to stay in compliance. We appreciate your continued support and patience as we create systems to ensure we are able to spend our time focused on initiatives that move the company forward, rather than missed details that we should catch ahead of time. We can and will do better.

Thank you to all the shareholders who have reached out, it is always a pleasure to talk with our investors and provide answers within the boundaries of Reg FD. A quick reminder that emails to aaron@snakesandlattes.com will be answered within 48 hours, but please keep it respectful and constructive. If you want to talk about strategy, opportunities, and best practices, I’m happy to engage. If you just want to vent, I’m sure you’ll find yourself among like-minded naysayers who have been proven wrong again and again on the discussion boards devoted to our company. That said, a big thank you to our loyal supporters who continue to understand that we are coming out of the pandemic bigger, stronger, and better prepared to capitalize on the many competitive advantages we possess. We look forward to continuing to provide updates both quarterly and when we have pertinent information to share, which we expect to increase in pace as our outlets start to generate free cash flow to take advantage of the numerous opportunities for investment and the partnerships we’ve been working on.

Until next time, take care and have FUNN,

Aaron McKay

COO and Director of Investor Relations, Snakes & Lattes Inc.

aaron@snakesnandlattes.com

312-384-9163

