Media Alert: JumpCloud to Sponsor ConnectWise IT Nation Connect 2021 and Present Multiple Sessions on Simplifying IT Management

WHAT: Cloud directory platform provider JumpCloud will be sponsoring and presenting at ConnectWise IT Nation. Organizations have increasingly complicated IT environments, and IT teams and MSPs have to manage a patchwork of solutions, juggling SSO, MFA, heterogeneous devices, on-prem services, and more with limited budget and admin time. At the same time, IT teams are under growing pressure to provide robust security without introducing friction into the end user experience. Join JumpCloud for two sessions on how IT admins and MSPs can simplify user access, identity, and device management through a centralized platform that scales.



WHEN: November, 10-12, 2021 IT Nation Connect, Orlando, FL and virtually

WHERE:

Booth: Visit with JumpCloud anytime at Booth #404 (in-person) and our virtual booth presence for those registered

Joint Reception with Bitdefender:

Wednesday, November 10, 8-11:30pm ET, Cuba Libre

Request invite and details at Booth #404

Session: Reimagine your Access and Platform Experience, with Katie Clouse, Head of MSP Sales

Thursday, November 11, 6:05-6:20pm ET, Solutions Pavilion, Regency Ballroom

Learn how to increase efficiency while maintaining security by consolidating platforms and managing access through a single console in any working environment. Learn how to shift from a device to user management model with an open, standards based platform that supports Mac, Windows and Linux systems, that allows you to personalize the user experience while freeing up time to focus on what matters most to you.

Session: Meta-onboarding: Get Technicians and Customers Online, Fast with Chase Doelling, Director of Strategic Alliances at JumpCloud

Friday, November 12: 2:45-3:30pm ET, Florida A

As you win more clients, you need more technicians. As you hire more technicians, they need to get up to speed quickly to onboard clients. How can you onboard both sides of the business without missing a beat? This session will walkthrough security-focused onboarding scenarios and best practices that will have new employees exceeding customer expectations.