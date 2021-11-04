Vodra Announces Ad-Free Direct Monetization Ecosystem to Fairly Compensate Content Creators

MONTREAL, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Via Blockchain Wire) Vodra (https://vodra.io/), an ad-free entertainment ecosystem for content creators to grow and directly monetize their audiences, today announced the first iteration of its platform and token. Designed for creators to earn income and build a steady revenue stream, Vodra enables content creators to streamline interactions with their fans in a ‘no-fees’ environment. Creatives can receive one-time and recurring donations and allow audiences to crowdfund and vote on upcoming projects, while maintaining one hundred percent of the revenue via the ‘$VDR’ (ERC-20 & Polygon/Matic) token, which just launched via Trustpad on October 26.

Creators simply set up a profile on Vodra, which can be displayed on and integrated into existing creator platforms where audiences already are, allowing them to solicit direct-from-fan support with no fees, regardless of the size of the contributions. Additionally, creators receive a portion of $VDR tokens based on the size of their audience when they join, adding an additional source of income. Unlike most content monetization models, Vodra’s efforts are supported by increasing the value of the $VDR token rather than by taking a percentage of creators’ income.

“Blockchain technology has allowed us to build an ecosystem in which all users are fairly rewarded for their participation, so that creators benefit directly from the growth of the platform” explained Zachary Bys, Co-Founder of Vodra. “Unlike other models, our primary users are our foremost stakeholders, which ensures that the platform serves their interests rather than faceless shareholders.”

Additionally, Vodra makes it easy for creators to earn without having to leverage third-party and sometimes manipulative advertising models. Instead, creators have control over their content and are driven by a direct creator to audience relationship rather than creator to advertiser to audience.



“Creators are constantly under pressure to tailor their content in an effort to appease advertisers and keep their content monetized,” said Conner Romanov, Co-founder of Vodra. “Vodra allows creators to monetize their passions without sacrificing creativity as they would have to while contending with the existing advertising-based model. Our decentralized platform is shifting online entertainment compensation towards a direct creator-to-audience participation model; this brings the interests of both creators and audiences to the forefront.”

Creator profiles are designed to be linked to existing entertainment platforms such as in a video description, creator bio, livestream panel, or pop-up. Alternatively, audiences can browse through popular creators and projects directly on the Vodra Platform. Creators will also have the option to showcase leaderboards with their top fans and designate certain rewards for their primary supporters. These options encourage a direct, fee-free connection between audience members and creators, which is mutually beneficial.

Beyond supporting and interacting with a creator through direct contributions, audience members who support creators can cast votes to determine creator content. The project voting feature enables creators to post two separate projects that can be voted on with VDR. The winning project is then funded by the amount contributed.

The third donation utility offered on the Vodra Platform is a monthly pledging and reward tier system, allowing audiences to pledge an amount of VDR on a monthly basis to a chosen creator. Creators have the ability to customize their own contribution sizes and reward tiers. These rewards range from exclusive content, NFT’s, unique experiences, or anything else a creator decides.

Vodra has a fixed supply of 2 billion VDR, of which a portion of its supply will be distributed to content creators logarithmically at an increasingly diminished rate. Once the supply is gone, those interested in acquiring Vodra Tokens can receive them in the form of donations or purchase them from vodra.io or an exchange once it is listed. VDR can be held and sent from any wallet that supports ERC20 tokens, making Vodra ideal for the numerous and often smaller denomination donations that viewers and creators enjoy. Plus, donations and transactions through the platform require no transaction or gas fees thanks to its Layer 2 solution. For more information on Vodra, please visit https://vodra.io/home.

ABOUT VODRA

Vodra (http://vodra.io) is a decentralized creator compensation platform that provides audience monetization tools for content creators. Based around the ERC-20 $VDR token, Vodra aims to give creators an opportunity to capitalize on the growth of online entertainment as a whole by facilitating contributions directly to artists and creators without any additional fees. In addition to one-time shows of support, followers and fans can schedule recurring pledges, join tiered VIP access groups, and contribute to pooled crowdfunding and voting campaigns to influence the content their favorite creators produce.

