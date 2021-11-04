Lead BET Inhibitor, VYN201, Demonstrates Improvement in Reducing Fibrotic Tissue Mass and Overall Skin Repair Outcomes in Preclinical Study

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) today announced preclinical data from a validated animal study showing that its bromodomain and extra-terminal (“BET”) inhibitor, VYN201, demonstrated improvements in reducing fibrotic tissue mass and overall skin repair outcomes with no negative impact on healing time.



VYNE is evaluating its lead BET inhibitor, VYN201, for several autoimmune skin diseases that are characterized by lesions, such as chronic ulcers and blisters, which are challenging to treat and can potentially lead to severe infections and surgical intervention. Frequently used treatments for neutrophilic dermatoses are known to significantly delay the healing of lesions1 and, in this context, VYNE conducted a validated preclinical study to evaluate the effect of VYN201 on skin healing and repair.

In the preclinical study, duplicate identical skin incisions were induced on the flanks of hairless mice under anesthesia. The animals were topically dosed once daily with either 100mg VYN201 vehicle, VYN201 1%, or a hydroalcoholic gel (a negative control known to delay healing) until each lesion had completely healed.

Key findings from the study:

As early as treatment day 5, and consistent with the vehicle control, animals treated with VYN201 1% had a statistically significant decrease (improvement) in global external lesion severity score, a comprehensive evaluation of length, width, swelling and visibility of lesions, compared to those treated with hydroalcoholic gel.

Consistent with the vehicle control, lesions treated with VYN201 1% completely healed (mean time to heal: 15.5 days) approximately 5 days earlier compared to those treated with hydroalcoholic gel (mean time to heal: 21 days).

Animals treated with VYN201 1% had a significantly lower global internal lesion severity score than those treated with VYN201 vehicle or hydroalcoholic gel, indicative of an improved internal lesion outcome and a positive effect on reducing the formation of fibrotic tissue mass in the lesion bed.

By the end of treatment, healed lesions treated with VYN201 1% appeared less visually distinct and more macular in nature with an improved overall aesthetic outcome compared to the other treatments.

VYN201 vehicle and VYN201 1% appeared to be well-tolerated both within the lesion sites, based on the absence of irritation, and in general throughout the treatment period.



“We were pleased to learn from this study that VYN201 does not appear to delay skin healing time during treatment or negatively influence skin repair mechanisms,” said Dr. Iain Stuart, Chief Scientific Officer of VYNE. “An additional encouraging outcome from this study was that VYN201 1% treatment, when compared to controls, resulted in less fibrotic tissue being formed in the lesion bed, making the scar much flatter, resulting in an improved overall scar appearance. These findings support the continued progression of this development program, and we look forward to providing additional updates in the future.”

About Bromodomain and Extra-Terminal Domain (BET) Inhibitors

BET proteins play a key role in regulating gene transcription via epigenetic interactions (“reading”), and recent research has determined a key role for these BET proteins in regulating B cell and T cell activation and subsequent inflammatory processes. As epigenetic readers, BET proteins regulate the recruitment of transcriptional factors that are key to the production of several pro-inflammatory cytokines. Inhibiting BET proteins blocks cytokine transcription and therefore may have significant therapeutic potential across a wide variety of immuno-inflammatory/fibrotic and myeloproliferative neoplastic disorders. A topically applied BET inhibitor product has the possibility to positively impact diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways that are active in rare neutrophilic dermatoses. Furthermore, bromodomain 2 selective oral BET inhibitors may present as more conveniently-administered non-biologic treatment options for both acute control and chronic management of immuno-inflammatory indications, where the damaging effects of unrestricted inflammatory signaling activity is common.

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

VYNE’s mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. VYNE is working to develop and commercialize a variety of therapies for major immuno-inflammatory conditions and rare skin diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company’s unique and proprietary pipeline includes FMX114 for the potential treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis and access to a library of bromodomain & extra-terminal (BET) domain inhibitors in both topical and oral forms for the potential treatment of major immuno-inflammatory conditions and rare skin diseases.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its investigational products, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com or follow VYNE on Twitter. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

