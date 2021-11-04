Cogniac Co-Founder and CTO Bill Kish to Present On "Deep Learning For Vision" at 30th Annual Rockwell Automation Fair

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogniac Corporation ("Cogniac" or the "Company"), a San Jose, California-based provider of enterprise-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) image and video analysis, today announced Cogniac co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Bill Kish, will present at the 30th annual Rockwell Automation Fair. Kish will share his expertise and unique insight on the impact and efficacy of Convolutional Neural Networks and the "deep learning" process deployed to extract meaningful information from real-world data.



The event will be in Houston, Texas, at the George R. Brown Convention Center on November 10-11, 2021. Showcasing the newest products, solutions, and services in industrial automation and digital transformation, attendees can experience innovations firsthand and talk to solution experts from Rockwell Automation and members of its PartnerNetwork™ companies.

As a member of the Technology Partner program within the Rockwell Partner Ecosystem, Kish will lead a discussion focusing on Cogniac's AI vision platform and its ability to parse information from noisy real-world data in images. Using Convolutional Neural Networks and "deep learning" processes, Bill will demonstrate the non-mathematical intuition underlying the Cogniac system, the ability to implement and scale without losing accuracy, and where the system provides the most leverage for practical use.

Presentation information:

Date: 11/10/21 and 11/11/21

Time: 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET)

Topic: Deep Learning For Vision: Intuition, How It Really Works, And When It Doesn't

Description: Product and Technology Session (PT05)

On-Site Location: 310A

About Cogniac Corporation

Cogniac offers the most advanced enterprise Visual Intelligence Platform. Cogniac enables businesses to realize superhuman levels of accuracy and efficiency in complex environments, from manufacturing to industrial, government to marine. Cogniac's technology maximizes the value of the newest and most abundant form of data – visual data. By deploying Convolutional Neural Networks and Hyper Parameter Optimization, Cogniac's platform achieves process performance optimization with very little technical knowledge required from human subject matter experts. For more information, visit Cogniac.ai

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries.



Cogniac Press Contact:

Jordan Schmidt

Gateway Group

Jordan@gatewayir.com

+1 (949) 574-3860