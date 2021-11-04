VistaGen Therapeutics to Report Fiscal Year 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results and Recent Developments on November 10, 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc . (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast, reporting its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and reviewing recent accomplishments and anticipated upcoming milestones, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



About VistaGen

VistaGen is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other CNS disorders. Each of VistaGen's CNS drug candidates has a differentiated profile and therapeutic potential in multiple CNS markets. For more information, please visit www.VistaGen.com and connect with VistaGen on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

