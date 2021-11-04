VistaGen Therapeutics to Report Fiscal Year 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results and Recent Developments on November 10, 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast, reporting its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and reviewing recent accomplishments and anticipated upcoming milestones, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Event: VistaGen Therapeutics Fiscal Year 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results and Recent Developments Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
U.S. Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-877-407-9716
International Dial-in (Toll): 1-201-493-6779
Conference ID: 13724394
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1505931&tp_key=4eabb07e30
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available. Participants should access this webcast site 10 minutes before the start of the call. In addition, a telephone playback of the call will be available after approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. To listen to the replay, call toll free 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally (toll). Please use the replay PIN number 13724394.
About VistaGen
VistaGen is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other CNS disorders. Each of VistaGen's CNS drug candidates has a differentiated profile and therapeutic potential in multiple CNS markets. For more information, please visit www.VistaGen.com and connect with VistaGen on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
