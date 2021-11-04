MariMed Wins High Times Cultivation Cup Award for Its Nature’s Heritage Brand and MetroSouth Award for Best Dispensary

NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD) ("MariMed" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, continued its winning streak of earning industry recognition for its high-quality products and dispensaries. In a competition this week of the best flower produced in the state, the Company’s top-selling Nature’s Heritage premium flower brand took home a Bronze Medal for its Crescendo hybrid strain at the High Times Cannabis Cup Massachusetts 2021. The honor comes on the heels of MariMed’s Panacea Wellness dispensary being recognized as the Best Cannabis Dispensary in the Best of the Best MetroSouth (MA) Competition.



The two awards are just the latest in a year of accolades for MariMed’s brands and illustrate that the Company’s commitment to craft cultivation at scale, including its heavy emphasis on individualized, hands-on care for each and every plant, translates to exceptional products. Earlier this year, Nature’s Heritage came in second place in the Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup, and the Company’s Betty’s Eddies fruit chews, which are handcrafted with full-spectrum cannabis oil, organic fruits, and vegetables, was named Best Edible in the Reddit Sparkie Awards.

Both Nature’s Heritage and Betty’s Eddies brands are among the top sellers in states in which they’re available.

“Cannabis consumers tell us every day with their wallets that they love our brands and our dispensaries, but earning the recognition that comes with an award is of course gratifying as well. We’re thankful to High Times, MetroSouth, and all the groups that have honored us over the years,” said MariMed CEO Bob Fireman. “We’re also thankful to the employees in our cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities who share our vision for creating great products that improve people’s lives and making it a reality.”

About MariMed, Inc.

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies®, Nature’s Heritage™, Bourne Baking Co., and K-Fusion®. For additional information, visit marimedinc.com.

