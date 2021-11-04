GP Transco Named a Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune

JOLIET, Ill., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GP Transco, a growing over-the-road trucking and logistics company, received its first recognition by the Chicago Tribune this Thursday. According to the Top Workplaces website, "Top Workplaces is a powerful way to stand out in a competitive market. Winning the Top Workplaces award is proof-positive your organization really does put its people first. Not to mention, research shows companies that earn recognition as an organization of choice attract better job candidates, find the right talent for their organization, and have lower turnover."

The process of determining the winners of Top Workplaces consisted of the Chicago Tribune conducting extensive anonymous surveys among GP Transco's staff - office employees, shop technicians, and of course, the company's 500+ professional over-the-road truck drivers. "The past few years have put organizations around the world to a test," said Dominic Zastarskis, CEO of GP Transco. "Seeing our amazing office staff, outstanding technicians, and professional truck drivers continue to do great work without sacrificing efficiency or quality, all while allowing the company to continue to grow has been truly extraordinary. We are really proud of the team and cannot thank them enough; GP Transco's growth and success could not have happened without them - it is a pleasure to provide our team with a great place to call work."

The 520-truck carrier has been a topic of discussion on a number of listings including Crain's Fast 50, a #1 company on the Truck Drivers Salary Top-10 list, Smart-Trucking's Best Company to Work for in 2020 and 2021, Inc. 5000, Transport Topic's Top Truckload/Dedicated Carrier listing, and now, Top Workplaces.

About the Company

GP Transco provides safe and reliable dry van freight transportation and logistics services to a diverse group of clients across the United States and Canada. As an EPA SmartWay Carrier Partner with over 500 trucks and over 700 trailers, the company utilizes state-of-the-art technologies and modern workflows in order to provide clients with industry-leading freight transportation solutions.

