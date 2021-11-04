Apexigen to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

-Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference

-Evercore ISI’s HealthCONx Conference

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, today announced that Xiaodong Yang, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Linda Rubinstein, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in November.



Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference

Format: Corporate update

Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Presentation Webcast: Click here





Format: Corporate update Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. ET Presentation Webcast: Click here Evercore ISI’s HealthCONx Conference

Format: Fireside chat

Presentation Date & Time: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 10:55 a.m. ET

About Apexigen

Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents that may harness the patient’s immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. Sotigalimab and Apexigen’s other programs were discovered using Apexigen’s proprietary APXiMAB™ discovery platform. This platform has enabled Apexigen and its collaboration partners to discover and develop high-quality therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies. Seven product or product candidates discovered using APXiMAB are currently commercially available or in clinical development, either internally by Apexigen or by its licensees. For more information, please visit www.apexigen.com.

Investor Contact:

Bruce Mackle

LifeSci Advisors

646-889-1200

bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

Apexigen Contact:

Mark Nevins

Sr. Vice President, Business Development

Apexigen

650-931-6236

mnevins@apexigen.com