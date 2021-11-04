IN8bio to Present at Scientific Conferences in November: PEGS Europe, SITC and SNO

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative gamma-delta T-cell therapies utilizing its DeltEx platform, today announced presentations at three scientific conferences in November.

Event:Protein & Antibody Engineering Summit (PEGS) Europe
Presenter:Lawrence Lamb, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder of IN8bio
Presentation: A Pivotal Role for Concurrent Chemotherapy and γδ T Cell Therapy (Drug Resistant Therapy – DRI) in the Post-Induction Primary Disease Setting for Reducing the Immunosuppressive Properties of the Tumor Microenvironment
Date:November 4
Time:9 a.m. CET
Location:Hotel Arts Ritz Carleton, Barcelona
  
Event:Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting
Presenter:Kate Rochlin, Ph.D., Vice President, Operations and Innovation at IN8bio
Presentation:Poster 158: Chemotherapy Resistant Gamma Delta T-cell Immunotherapy can leverage synergistic ligand expression through combinational chemotherapy and PARP-inhibitor use to enhance tumor cell recognition & killing
Date:November 13th
Time:7 to 8:30 p.m. EST
Location:Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.
  
Event:Society for Neuro-Oncology 26th Annual Meeting
PresenterLei Ding, Ph.D., Staff Scientist – CAR T Lead, IN8bio
Presentation:Poster: Dual chlorotoxin CAR and MGMT γδ T cells for drug resistant immunotherapy of glioblastoma multiforme
Date:November 19
Time:7:30 to 9:30 p.m. EST
Location:Hynes Convention Center, Boston
  
Event:Society for Neuro-Oncology 26th Annual Meeting
Sponsor:IN8bio-sponsored academic research
Presenter:Anita Hjelmeland, Ph.D., and Amber Jones
Presentation:Poster: Enhancing Glioblastoma Cell Stress Response to Improve Gamma Delta T-Cell Immunotherapy
Date:November 19
Time:7:30 to 9:30 p.m. EST
Location:Hynes Convention Center, Boston

About IN8bio
IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T-cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T-cells are a specialized population of T-cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T-cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types.

For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

