Vaccinex, Inc. to Present at the 12th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Virtual Dates: November 18th – 19th, 2021



ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of SEMA4D, today announced that Maurice Zauderer, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at the 12th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference and invites investors to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings on Thursday and Friday, November 18th and 19th. Please see Presentation details below:

12th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference Date: November 18th to 19th, 2021 Time: Virtual presentation available Thursday, November 18 at 8:00am GMT/3:00am ET through Friday, November 19 at 5:00pm GMT / 12:00pm ET Presenter: Maurice Zauderer, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer Webcast Link: https://wsw.meetmax.com/admin/presenterlinks/?432681186&group=TbkBHEif Replay: The presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available on Vaccinex’s website shortly after the event at: https://ir.vaccinex.com/presentations

Please contact your Jefferies representative or Vaccinex if you would like to participate in a virtual one-on-one meeting during the conference.

For more information about the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, please refer to the Jefferies conference website. Vaccinex’s presentation will also be available on the Jefferies website for 30 days after the conference.

About Vaccinex, Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. is pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and slowly progressive neurodegenerative diseases through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D). The company’s lead drug candidate, pepinemab, blocks SEMA4D, a potent biological effector that prevents immune infiltration into tumors and triggers chronic inflammation in the brain, and is currently being evaluated in the clinic as a treatment for head & neck cancer and Alzheimer’s disease with ongoing exploration of further phase 3 development in Huntington’s disease. The company additionally intends to leverage its proprietary drug discovery platform, ActivMAb®, to create opportunities for future pipeline expansion and strategic collaborations, particularly by exploiting its unique capability to select high value antibodies against important multi-pass membrane receptors including GPCR and ion channels.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this presentation are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Vaccinex, Inc. (“Vaccinex,” “we,” “us,” or “our”), they are forward-looking statements reflecting management’s current beliefs and expectations. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, expectations and objectives with respect to the results and timing of our clinical trials of pepinemab in various indications, the use and potential benefits of pepinemab in Huntington’s and Alzheimer’s disease and other indications, and other statements identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “appears,” “expect,” “planned,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “hypothesis,” “potential,” “suggest”, “advance,” and similar expressions or their negatives (as well as other words and expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances). Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome of our research and pre-clinical development programs, clinical development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost and completion of preclinical and clinical trials, uncertainties related to regulatory approval, risks related to our dependence on our lead product candidate pepinemab, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other matters that could affect our development plans or the commercial potential of our product candidates. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Form 10-K for year-end December 31, 2021, and subsequent filings with the SEC.

Investor Contact

John Mullaly

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

617-429-3548

jmullaly@lifesciadvisors.com