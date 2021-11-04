The Global Genomics Market is expected to grow by $ 14.51 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.36% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Genomics Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04647369/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the genomics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising investments in genomic research and development and reduction in the cost of genetic sequencing. In addition, rising investments in genomic research and development is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The genomics market analysis include solution segment and geography.



The genomics market is segmented as below:

By Solution

• Products

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing demand for creating and upgrading genome databasesas one of the prime reasons driving the genomics market growth during the next few years.



Our report on genomics market covers the following areas:

• Genomics market sizing

• Genomics market forecast

• Genomics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading genomics market vendors that include 10X Genomics Inc., Abcam Plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf AG, Eurofins Scientific SE, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Also, the genomics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

