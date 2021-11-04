Nkarta to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKTX), a biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat cancer, today announced its participation at these upcoming investor conferences:



Cowen 5th Annual IO Next Summit

November 15, 2021

11:15 a.m. ET - fireside chat presentation

Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

November 17, 2021

2:00 p.m. ET – fireside chat presentation

Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference

December 1, 2021

4:20 p.m. ET – fireside chat presentation

A simultaneous webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investors section of Nkarta’s website, www.nkartatx.com, and a replay will be archived on the website for approximately four weeks.

About Nkarta

Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for cancer patients. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies and CRISPR-based genome engineering capabilities, Nkarta is building a pipeline of future cell therapies engineered for deep anti-tumor activity and intended for broad access in the outpatient treatment setting. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nkartatx.com.

