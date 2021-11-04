Cerberus Sentinel Acquires Atlantic Technology Systems

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (OTC: CISO), a cybersecurity and compliance firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announced that it has acquired Atlantic Technology Systems, Inc., a New Jersey-based managed services provider.



Under the terms of the agreement, Atlantic will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Cerberus Sentinel and will continue to provide integrated risk managed services to a broad array of U.S. customers.

“Atlantic has built a very successful niche in the financial markets,” said David Jemmett, CEO and founder of Cerberus Sentinel. “The company brings over 30 years of experience delivering regulated IT management, monitoring and security to the financial services industry. Atlantic will further enhance our differentiation in the marketplace and continue expanding our expertise and offerings in the cybersecurity field.”

"By integrating our solutions with the Cerberus Sentinel culture, together we can bring a higher level of support and security services to our customers than was previously available," said James Montagne, president and CEO of Atlantic Technology Systems. "Without question, in today’s environment cybersecurity truly needs to be a culture and not just a product. This is the Cerberus hallmark and our joint commitment to the industry.”

Atlantic will continue to be based in New Jersey.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is an industry leader in Managed Cybersecurity and Compliance (MCCP) services with its exclusive MCCP+ managed compliance and cybersecurity services plus culture program. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Cerberus Sentinel's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Cerberus Sentinel's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein, could affect Cerberus Sentinel's future financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. These are factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause the Cerberus Sentinel's actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:

Charles J. Zigmund, Vice President

Cerberus Sentinel

617-838-4183

charles.zigmund@cerberussentinel.com

Cathy Morley Foster

Eskenzi PR

925-708-7893

cathy@eskenzipr.com

Matt Glover or Alex Kovtun

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

CISO@gatewayir.com