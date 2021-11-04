Akoya Biosciences to Present Data at SITC 2021 Highlighting Novel Spatial Biology Applications

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences Inc., (Nasdaq: AKYA) The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that new data generated with its CODEX® and Phenoptics™ platforms will be presented at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), taking place November 10-14 virtually and at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.



In recent years, immunotherapy, which utilizes the patient’s immune system to fight cancer, has significantly advanced the care of cancer patients. However, it has delivered durable benefits only to some subsets of people with advanced disease, creating an urgent need for accurate, predictive biomarkers to stratify responders and non-responders.

Recent studies have demonstrated that spatial phenotypic signatures offer higher predictive power than traditional immunohistochemistry and genomic biomarkers because they preserve the spatial context of tumor samples and measure cellular proximity and interactions in the tumor microenvironment. Akoya’s CODEX® and Phenoptics™ Solutions for discovery, translational and clinical research can image multiple biomarkers across whole tumor sections at single-cell and sub-cellular resolution, allowing researchers to discover novel signatures to predict immunotherapy response.

A sponsored dinner symposium entitled “Leading and Managing Spatial Biomarker Innovations in Immuno-Oncology: Multistakeholder Perspectives,” will feature experts from a pharmaceutical company, an academic medical center, and a clinical research organization (CRO), who will discuss how they are using spatial biomarkers to transform oncology drug development and testing. The speakers are: Qingyan (Sandy) Au, PhD, principal scientist, director of multiplexing operations, NeoGenomics; Michael Surace, PhD, associate director, AstraZeneca; and Houssein A. Sater, MD, Lead Physician Scientist, Hematology Oncology, Cleveland Clinic Martin Health. The dinner will take place on Thursday, November 11, at the Marriott Marquis (next to the Convention Center).

The company and its collaborators will also highlight novel applications and data through the following poster presentations:

P#49: Highly Multiplexed Detection of Critical Immune Checkpoints and Immune Cell Subtypes in Cancerous FFPE Tissues Using CODEX®.

P#51: A Novel Cross-Site Analysis of Vectra Polaris Multiplex Fluorescence PD-1/PD-L1 Immunohistochemistry on Colorectal Cancer with High and Low Microsatellite Instability.

P#309: Visualizing the Immunotherapy-Induced Spatial Reorganization of the Tumor-Immune Microenvironment by CODEX® Multiplex Imaging.

P#937: Advanced Understanding of the Tumor Microenvironment with Multiplex Analysis: An Automated 7-color Multiplex Assay Using Akoya’s Opal Technology.

In addition, conference attendees can get hands-on experience with the CODEX® and Phenoptics™ systems by visiting the Akoya booth (#4). In-booth presentations will take place on Friday, November 12 and on Saturday, November 13 covering the following topics:

Visiopharm: Analysis of a Spatial Signature Data Set

Expanding into Multiplex Immunofluorescence: Complementing Your Research

Paving the Path for Spatial Biomarker Discovery



Brian McKelligon, Akoya’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We at Akoya look forward to SITC 2021, where we will demonstrate how complete workflow solutions like CODEX® and Phenoptics™ can simplify the discovery and translation of spatial biomarkers into advanced clinical tools, leading to more optimal cancer treatments that produce better outcomes for greater numbers of patients.”

For more information about Akoya’s activities at SITC 2021, please visit akoyabio.com/sitc2021.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. Akoya offers two distinct solutions, the CODEX® and Phenoptics™ platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com

