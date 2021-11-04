Company Calendar 2022

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 4 November 2021

No. 24/2021

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, has scheduled the release of its financial results and its Annual General Meeting on the following dates in 2022:

24 February 2022 Annual Report 2021

7 April 2022 Annual General Meeting

3 May 2022 Trading Update for Q1 2022

11 August 2022 Interim Report for H1 2022

3 November 2022 Trading Update for Q3 2022

ISS A/S expects to release the financial results 07.30am (CET) on the dates indicated.

Any shareholder who has a proposal concerning specific business to be transacted at the Annual General Meeting on Thursday 7 April 2022 must submit such proposal(s) in writing to the Corporate secretariat (e-mail: corporate_secretariat@group.issworld.com) so that these are received no later than Wednesday 23 February 2022.

For investor enquiries

Michael Bjergby, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 31 37 41 71

Louisa Baruch Larsson, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 38 17 63 38

For media enquiries

Kenni Leth, Head of Global PR & Media Relations, +45 51 71 43 68

About ISS



ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. In 2020, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 70 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ﻿ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513





