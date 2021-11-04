Unrivaled Brands Expands Product Offering Through Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Life Cannabis Co.

Agreement Expands Product Offering to Include Sustainable Cannabis Brand



Life Cannabis Co. Joins Korova, Sticks, Habit, Humboldt Farms, and FlowerShop* as a Marquee Brand in Unrivaled’s Distribution Network

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Life Cannabis Co. (“Life”), a sustainable cannabis flower company. As part of the agreement, Unrivaled will be executing all sales and distribution services of Life branded products.

Life flower is sustainably grown in a full spectrum indoor facility using earth conscious methods to produce high quality product using only organic soils. To reduce water and energy consumption, Life uses water recirculation systems and high efficiency equipment at its state-of-the-art facility. The Life branded products are responsibly sourced and environmentally sustainable with earth friendly packaging that includes recycled glass and biodegradable plant fiber bags, jar lids, and pre-roll tubes.

Unrivaled President Oren Schauble stated, “We are excited to partner with a company that is working tirelessly to build a sustainable future in cannabis. Life aligns with our corporate goals as we continue to add brands to our portfolio that meet the needs of our customers and communities. Whether by way of our distribution network or directly through our direct-to-consumer channels or dispensaries, we look forward to providing consumers access to Life products and their eco-friendly brand.”

Life founder and President Didier Cohen said, “We created Life Cannabis Co. to make a positive impact on our planet in 2020, but that all has to start with making a positive impact on our industry first. With this in mind, teaming up with Unrivaled was an easy decision considering they have been making such an impact in our industry for years. This partnership further establishes Life’s growing presence in California and allows us to spread our message of sustainability at the highest level in our industry."

As part of its commitment to building a sustainable future, Life donates five percent of all profits to environmental charities.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands is a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California, Oregon, and Nevada. In California, Unrivaled Brands operates four dispensaries, direct to consumer delivery, a state-wide distribution network, company-owned brands, and two cultivation facilities. In Oregon, we operate a state-wide distribution network, company-owned brands and outdoor and greenhouse cultivation. In Nevada, by way of a joint venture, Unrivaled Brands operates a cultivation and manufacturing facility. Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, the market leader in high potency products across multiple product categories, currently available in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Oklahoma, as well as Sticks and Cabana.

For more info, please visit: https://unrivaledbrands.com .

