Naot Footwear Debuts Plant-Based Leather at Kornit Fashion Week LA

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Debuting today at Kornit Fashion Week LA, Naot Footwear launches a first-of-its kind, eco-friendly capsule collection of sandals made with an innovative, sustainable material that will change footwear forever.

In collaboration with green tech company, Nova Milan, the latest addition to Naot’s popular footwear line features printable, zero-impact vegan leather uppers that were once agricultural waste. Irma Orenstein, co-founder of Nova Milan, uses what was once biomass and “agricultural waste such as hemp, pineapple leaves, coconut, banana, and water hyacinth to create this innovative plant-based leather.”

Debuting during a week filled with showcases capturing the bright future sustainability and diversity will play in the fashions of tomorrow, Naot’s newest 100 percent vegan collection is a highlight of the highly-anticipated American debut of Kornit Fashion Week. The debut features clothing designs by Marina Leight, Onalaja, Toit Volant, O.Low by Orit Lowinger and Kentaro Kameyama, the Season 16 winner of “Project Runway.” The showcase will also include a special appearance by Shirley Raines , founder of the nonprofit organization Beauty2TheStreetz .

The show-stopping vegan capsule collection offers a full array of bright and eye-catching designs and patterns. Each sandal was handcrafted with only the finest and highest quality materials and boasts bold colors and interesting prints offset with colorway staples.

“Fashion is a language with the force to send powerful messages, and after a trying year and a half of seclusion, Naot aims to spread a message of lightness, joy and inclusivity,” shared Hagit Ronen Tenenbaum, Future Designer at Naot. “The new collection of vegan footwear embodies our mission to welcome and embrace others by breaking generational contours and diversifying the ideal of beauty.”

The new capsule collection featuring plant leather and many of the Naot Footwear styles walking the runway at Kornit Fashion Week offer the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) seal as being accepted for promoting good foot health.

Ethically manufactured shoes from high quality and sustainable sources have always been part of Naot Footwear's ethos. For more on Kornit Fashion Week which continues through Friday, November 5, visit www.kornitfashionweek.com . To shop looks similar to those walking down the Kornit Fashion Week runway, click this link .

About Naot Footwear

Naot is passionate about creating a better world by making people feel comfortable. Crafted by hand in Israel through the combined efforts of people from different cultures and backgrounds, Naot shoes are ethically made using sustainable methods with materials of the highest quality. Fine Italian leathers and our signature insoles combined with advanced designs, make for an unparalleled combination of quality, fashion and comfort.

Naot’s uniquely engineered insoles are made of natural cork and latex and lined with a supple suede lining, creating a flexible and shock absorbing base of superior support that is designed to replicate the shape of one’s foot, much like a footprint left behind in the sand. To shop Naot products, visit www.naot.com .

Media Inquiries: Jenn Sloan 816-468-6802 jenn@commodditiesinc.com

