Following Successful Series A Raise, Omnichannel Payment Platform Qolo Signs 27th Client, Adds Senior Hires in Product Solutions and Partner Management

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qolo, the omnichannel payments platform for Fintech, today announced the appointments of Sarah Alak as VP, Product Solutions, John Needham as VP, Partner Management, and the internal promotions of Sudhakar Reddy Bandi to VP, Quality Assurance and Change Management, and Rory Kelley to VP of Infrastructure and Support. The company also recently celebrated the signing of its twenty-seventh client.

“With our successful Series A raise behind us, the entire team is excited about the continued momentum ahead and the abundance of talent that we’ve been so fortunate to bring on board,” said Patricia Montesi, Qolo CEO. “We’re pleased to welcome fintech and payments experts Sarah and John to serve our rapidly growing client base. We also congratulate valued team-members Sudhakar and Rory on their promotions. As Qolo continues its rapid expansion, hiring for these key roles to sustain the ongoing demand remains a priority.”

Sarah Alak joins Qolo as Vice President, Product Solutions. Sarah brings significant industry experience from her time as Senior Director of Product Strategy at Onbe (previously daVinci Payments) and over eight years at Swift Prepaid Solutions.

John Needham joins Qolo as Vice President, Partner Management. Previously, John served as an advisor for start-ups, as well as held executive level positions in Partner Management, with MetaBank and Google.

Qolo also proudly announces two internal promotions: Sudhakar Reddy Bandi, who joined Qolo in April 2020 was promoted from Director, Quality Assurance and Change Management to VP, Program Management; and, Rory Kelley who joined Qolo in April 2021 as Director of Database Administration, was promoted to VP, Infrastructure and Support.

Qolo has brought on board over twenty payment experts in the past few months, and recently completed its Series A raise in August.

About Qolo

Founded in 2018, Qolo is the omnichannel payments platform for Fintech, with a mission to help businesses navigate today’s complex payments and financial transactions landscape. Qolo empowers businesses to manage payments efficiently with an eye toward growth and reduced expense. Qolo supports companies wherever speed, security and cost of payment are important including gig worker payouts, distribution payments, multi-currency and cross-border businesses and modern fintech firms. Composed of experts and entrepreneurs in payments, Qolo’s founding team has more than a century of combined industry experience. Learn more at https://qolo.io/.

