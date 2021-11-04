PFS Adds Seventh Shiseido Americas Brand to Portfolio

ALLEN, Texas, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFS, a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider, and business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), has launched a new U.S. order fulfillment operation for Drunk Elephant, a Shiseido Americas brand. This brand is among several in the Shiseido Americas portfolio serviced by PFS.



Founded by Tiffany Masterson in 2013, the Drunk Elephant brand embraces an ingredient-elimination philosophy, identifying and isolating only the most effective ingredients to create a product line that returns skin to its healthiest, and most balanced state. Drunk Elephant was acquired by Shiseido Americas in 2019.



PFS is providing the same group of services for Drunk Elephant as the previously announced Shiseido brands in support of the brand’s direct-to-consumer eCommerce site. These services include warehouse management, inventory control, order fulfillment and returns management. The initial Drunk Elephant launch was in PFS’ Dallas-area fulfillment center, with plans to expand to a multi-node operation at a second fulfillment center in 2021.

“Expanding our relationship with PFS gives us more flexibility and efficiencies across our brands’ eCommerce fulfillment operations,” said Max Bogaert, EVP, Operations at Shiseido Americas. “We have entrusted an additional brand to PFS because they have executed well during challenging circumstances and demonstrated a true spirit of partnership to help us meet the growing eCommerce demand for our brands. We will soon begin expanding the Drunk Elephant solution into a multi-node operation to fulfill orders faster across the U.S.”

Zach Thomann, EVP and President of PFS, commented: “The expansion of our relationship with Shiseido Americas highlights the success we have achieved since the partnership began in 2019. Multi-brand client portfolios gain efficiencies within our model as they add brands. The combination of those efficiencies and our expertise in health and beauty bring a powerful value proposition to the market. We look forward to helping Drunk Elephant expand their eCommerce strategy and initiatives.”

About PFS

PFS, the business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider. We facilitate each operational step of an eCommerce order in support of DTC and B2B retail brands and specialize in health & beauty, fashion & apparel, jewelry, and consumer packaged goods. Our scalable solutions support customized pick/pack/ship services that deliver on brand ethos with each order. A proven order management platform, as well as high-touch customer care, reinforce our operation. With 20+ years as an industry leader, PFS is the BPO of choice for brand-centric companies and household brand names, such as L’Oréal USA, Champion, Pandora, Shiseido Americas, Kendra Scott, the United States Mint, and many more. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfscommerce.com or ir.pfsweb.com for investor information.

Media Relations:

Dave Dix

Media Frenzy Global

1-800-634-6384

dave@mediafrenzyglobal.com

Investor Relations:

Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner

Gateway Investor Relations

1-949-574-3860

PFSW@gatewayir.com