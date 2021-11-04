AYRO to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 and Provide Corporate Update

Conference Call to be held Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

AUSTIN, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYRO) (“AYRO” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micro mobility, and last-mile delivery, announces that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 before the market open.

Tom Wittenschlaeger, CEO and Curt Smith, CFO will also host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 11, 2021, to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-833-953-2436 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5765 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the AYRO, Inc. conference call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=DMH986om or via the Company’s website at https://ir.ayro.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

The webcast replay will be available until February 11, 2022 and can be accessed through the above links. A telephonic replay will be available until November 25, 2021, by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 10161908.

About AYRO, Inc.

Texas-based AYRO, Inc. designs and produces all-electric, purpose-built vehicles that are powered by technology and usable by anyone. Driven by insight gained from partners, customers, and research, AYRO delivers profitable and sustainable e-delivery solutions that empower organizations to enable sustainable fleets that extend both their brand value and exceptional user experience throughout the delivery process. Founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs, investors, and executives with a passion for creating sustainable electric vehicle solutions, AYRO is focused on adaptable, eco-friendly solutions that can impact change in campus, micro distribution, micro mobility and last-mile delivery. For more information, visit: www.ayro.com.