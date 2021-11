Abstracts at the Annual Meetings of the American Society of Nephrology and American College of Rheumatology Highlight Potential Value of TAVNEOS™ (avacopan)

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced the abstracts accepted for presentation and publication as part of the annual meetings of the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2021 and American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2021, taking place November 2-7, 2021 and November 3-9, 2021, respectively.



American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week

Effect of Avacopan, a Selective C5a Receptor Inhibitor, on C3G Histologic Index of Disease Chronicity

Session: Late-Breaking Clinical Trials Posters [PO2539]

Posted online on November 4, 2021, 10:00 AM PDT.

Presented by: Andrew S. Bomback, M.D., Columbia University Medical Center

Complement C5a Receptor in Macrophage-Mediated Renal Inflammation and Fibrosis in Lupus Nephritis

Session: CKD: Inflammation, Endothelial Dysfunction, and Signaling [PO2451]

November 4, 2021 Abstract Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM PDT (On-Demand, Virtual Only)

Conclusion: C5aR activation induced macrophage secretion of factors that are known to drive inflammation, fibroblast activation and tissue fibrosis, and thus may contribute to lupus nephritis disease progression. Inhibiting C5aR activity with avacopan blocks these pathological changes, and may provide therapeutic benefit to lupus nephritis patients.

Effect of Avacopan, a Selective C5a Receptor Inhibitor, on Kidney Function in Patients with ANCA-Associated Vasculitis

Session: High-Impact Clinical Trials [ FR-OR63]

November 5, 2021 Abstract Time: 11:00 AM - 11:15 AM PDT (Live-Stream)

Presented by: David R.W. Jayne, M.D., University of Cambridge

Safety and Efficacy of Avacopan (CCX168) in a Pediatric Patient with C3 Glomerulopathy

Publication Only [PUB226]

Discussion: To the best of our knowledge, this is the first report on the use of avacopan in a pediatric case of C3 glomerulonephritis.

American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence

The Effect of Treatment with the Complement C5a Receptor Inhibitor Avacopan on Health-Related Quality of Life in ANCA-Associated Vasculitis

Session: Abstracts: Vasculitis – ANCA-Associated [0955]

November 7, 2021 Abstract Time: 9:45 AM - 9:55 AM ET

Presented by: Vibeke Strand, M.D., Stanford University School of Medicine

Conclusion: Treatment of ANCA-Associated Vasculitis with avacopan and a reduced-dose glucocorticoid regimen led to significant improvements in health-related quality of life (HRQoL) compared to standard of care (SOC). These findings have important clinical implications for treatment of patients with ANCA-Associated Vasculitis.

Effect of Avacopan, a Selective C5a Receptor Inhibitor, on Kidney Function in Patients with ANCA-Associated Vasculitis

Session: Late-Breaking Posters [L14]

November 9, 2021 Abstract Time: 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM ET

Presented by: David R.W. Jayne, M.D., University of Cambridge

Conclusion: Patients with ANCA-associated vasculitis in the avacopan group had greater recovery of kidney function compared to patients in the prednisone group, especially among patients with chronic kidney disease Stage 4 and those with eGFR < 60 mL/min/1.73 m2 and urinary abnormalities at baseline.

About TAVNEOS™ (avacopan)

TAVNEOS (avacopan), approved by the FDA as an adjunctive treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis, is a first-in-class, orally-administered small molecule that employs a novel, highly targeted mode of action in complement-driven autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. While the precise mechanism in ANCA vasculitis has not been definitively established, TAVNEOS, by blocking the complement 5a receptor (C5aR) for the pro-inflammatory complement system fragment known as C5a on destructive inflammatory cells such as blood neutrophils, is presumed to arrest the ability of those cells to do damage in response to C5a activation, which is known to be the driver of ANCA vasculitis. TAVNEOS’s selective inhibition of only the C5aR leaves the beneficial C5a pathway through the C5L2 receptor functioning normally.

ChemoCentryx is also developing TAVNEOS for the treatment of patients with C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and Lupus Nephritis (LN). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted TAVNEOS orphan drug designation for ANCA-associated vasculitis and C3G. The European Commission has granted orphan medicinal product designation for TAVNEOS for the treatment of two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis: microscopic polyangiitis and granulomatosis with polyangiitis (formerly known as Wegener's granulomatosis), as well as for C3G.

TAVNEOS has not been approved for indications discussed as in development, and the safety and efficacy of TAVNEOS for those uses has not been established.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and cancer. ChemoCentryx targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop and commercialize orally-administered therapies. In the United States, ChemoCentryx markets TAVNEOS™ (avacopan), the first approved orally-administered inhibitor of the complement 5a receptor as an adjunctive treatment for adult patients with severe active ANCA-associated vasculitis. TAVNEOS is also in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G). Additionally, ChemoCentryx has early-stage drug candidates that target chemoattractant receptors in other inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and in cancer. For more information visit www.chemocentryx.com

