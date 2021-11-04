Phunware Sets November 2021 Conference Schedule

AUSTIN, Texas , Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences in November 2021:

Roth Capital 10th Annual Technology & Inaugural AgTech Answers Virtual Event

Participating Wednesday, November 17, 2021 (one-on-one and small group meetings only)

Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo 2021

Presenting on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time

Register to watch the presentation here: conference.ladenburg.com. Investors can also request 1x1 meetings with Company on the event website.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Phunware management, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at PHUN@gatewayir.com.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware's Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions.



