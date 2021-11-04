Endexx Secures Purchase Orders with Major Retail Chain to Offer the Popular Blesswell™ Men’s Grooming Line

CAVE CREEK, Ariz., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Endexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC) (the “Company”), a provider of innovative hemp-derived CBD (“cannabidiol”) wellness and health products, is pleased to announce that the Company has received a vendor number and has cleared compliance with a major well-known drug chain for the placement of its BlessWell ™ product line. Endexx has already begun the process of preparing products for shipment and placement by year-end into the national store chain.

The initial arrangement will target approximately 1,000 stores in North America. The Blesswell ™ Men's Skin Care Line launched in May of 2021 with famed record producer and music mogul, DJ Khaled . Recently, Blesswell™ has been receiving high praise and mass exposure as many celebrity influencers have mentioned the product on their social media. In addition, a large-scale, Blesswell™ pop-up store was successfully launched in Chicago. The goal of Blesswell™ is to continue expanding nationwide, both in retail as well as barbershops .

This launch into 1,000 major retail stores signifies Endexx will achieve the readjusted store-count goal of 5,000 stores in FDM (Food/Drug/Mass) retail post the Covid 19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the Company is also set for a near-future nationwide specialty and convenience store roll-out of its CBD Unlimited ™ Value Line of products to aggressively expand its retail footprint with a major distribution partner.

To receive a copy of Endexx’s Investor Presentation Deck, please send an email request to endexx@endexx.com .

About BLESSWELL™

BLESSWELL™ solidifies its entrance into the CBD health and wellness arena by way of premium body, beard, and face solutions. The clean cannabis-minded men's grooming line is designed to be an essential toolkit for a man's complete at-home, self-care needs. The eco-friendly, clean line of products features a variety of natural elixirs from beard oils, shaving creams, face cleansers, and body washes amongst other nutrient-rich skin savers— all of which are infused with 300mg CBD.



For more: blesswell.co

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited Inc., develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from the cannabis Sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Under its four major brands: CBD Unlimited, Phytobites, Maggie’s, and BlessWell, its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. PhytoBites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide accuracy in dosage and delivery of optimal absorption per serving.

For More:

Endexx.com

Blesswell.co

Cbdunlimited.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief, or current expectations of the company, its directors, or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions, and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Source:

Endexx Corporation

Todd Davis

Email: endexx@endexx.com

Telephone: 480-595-6900

SOURCE: Endexx Corporation