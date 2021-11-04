Element Fleet Management Introduces Connectivity Solutions Ecosystem and Launches Two New Telematics Products for Fleets

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) (“Element”), the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, today announced the launch of Element Connectivity Solutions, the most diverse ecosystem of telematics products, services and strategic alliances in the fleet management industry. As part of this ecosystem, Element introduced two new products, QConnect and DriverCare CoPilot, for fleet operators seeking OEM-embedded and mobile device vehicle connectivity solutions.



Element has long partnered with the leading pure-play telematics providers in the world, such as GEOTAB, to deliver fleet operators full-suite telematics with comprehensive rules-management and data collection. These continued partnerships and the introduction of QConnect and DriverCare CoPilot solutions to Element’s expanding Connectivity Solutions ecosystem further enable fleet operators to choose connectivity solutions that truly meet their distinct data and analytics needs — no matter their hardware requirements, cost considerations or billing preferences.

“The decision to create QConnect and DriverCare CoPilot emerged from discussions with clients and prospects seeking ‘best fit’ connectivity solutions that meet the unique needs of their fleets,” David Madrigal, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Element. “From full-service telematics to OEM connected vehicle data to mobile app solutions, Element Connectivity Solutions provide more accurate and real-time vehicle and driver data empowering greater, deeper dive analysis that will take the performance of fleets to a whole new level.”

QConnect

This fleet-focused streamlined solution delivers day-to-day baseline fleet capabilities built on the Motorq Platform including real-time location as needed, diagnostics, maintenance alerts, EV health and basic driver behavior and policy compliance tools. It extracts data directly from leading OEM connected vehicles and distills this data into clear snapshots of vehicle and fleet performance to improve driver and vehicle productivity. QConnect provides accurate and real-time vehicle data empowering greater, deeper holistic understanding of a client’s fleet health and utilization. Element clients now have the option with QConnect to link their various fleet connectivity solutions into a single integrated view and advanced analytics module options designed for fleet goals and objectives. QConnect is an ideal solution for fleet managers looking to turn on data integration in their vehicles to obtain standard data and analytics.

DriverCare CoPilot

This mobile telematics platform combines a smartphone application for drivers and a web portal built on the Cambridge Mobile Telematics platform with driving trend data available to fleet and safety managers. DriverCare CoPilot reduces fleet risk and related costs by enabling fleets to gain insight into fleet risk with at-a-glance view of driving behavior on Cambridge’s web portal and generating an overall behavioral score based on distracted driving, speeding, harsh braking, hard acceleration and harsh cornering. This is the ultimate solution for safety managers looking to improve driver behavior using mobile phones and a gamified experience.

To learn more about Element’s ecosystem of Connectivity Solutions, visit https://www.elementfleet.com/fleet-solutions/fleet-connectivity-solutions

