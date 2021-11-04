ReShape Lifesciences™ to Launch Line of ProCare Health® Supplements to Meet Consumers’ Nutritional Needs

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, today announced the launch of an advanced line of supplements for bariatric surgery and medical weight loss patients, ReShape Optimize™ by ProCare Health®. Products from the new supplement line will be available for purchase in the ReShape Marketplace™, an extension of reshapecare™, the company’s reimbursed virtual health service prescribed by physicians for weight loss.

“We are excited about partnering with ProCare Health, a leader in bariatric multivitamins and supplements, and look forward to working together in addressing patient demand for quality, targeted supplementation that addresses individual needs and nutritional deficiencies,” commented Bart Bandy, President and Chief Executive Officer at ReShape Lifesciences™. “We are proud to add this product line to our ReShape Marketplace and strengthen our focused product and service offering for patients progressing along their health and wellness journeys.”

Seventy-seven percent of U.S. adults – more than 195 million – take dietary supplements. Certain individuals, including those who have had bariatric surgery (weight-loss surgery), benefit from taking multivitamins and supplements to prevent nutritional deficiencies. The ReShape Optimize line will be providing consumers with supplements in the areas of a multivitamin, multivitamin with iron, multivitamin with a probiotic, calcium, therapeutics and protein.

“We are thrilled to partner with ReShape Lifesciences on the launch of their first supplement line,” said Nick Wiegand, President and Chief Executive Officer at ProCare Health. “ReShape Lifesciences has built a robust program helping bariatric physicians care for patients, and these supplements will further elevate the company’s success as a leader in the weight-loss space.”

ABOUT RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES, INC.

ReShape Lifesciences™ is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. reshapecare™ is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients led by board certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace™ is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals.

ABOUT PROCARE HEALTH

ProCare Health is a leader in the bariatric supplement market with a focus on post-surgery nutritional needs to ensure patients meet their weight loss goals. With the expertise of bariatric doctors and dietitians, ProCare Health quickly grew and became the number one choice of Bariatric Programs. While we have continued to grow, we have always stayed true to keeping our process easy, our products affordable, and our patients happy and healthy!

For more information on ProCare Health, please visit http://www.procarenow.com.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of our management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those factors identified as "risk factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K filed March 11, 2021, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

