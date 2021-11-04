Muscle Maker’s Pokemoto Division Signs New Franchise Agreements, Enters New York Market

Company signs two new franchise agreements in White Plains, NY and Mamaroneck, NY after recently announcing three new franchise agreements in Massachusetts, increasing Pokemoto locations by 28%

LEAGUE CITY, TEX., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL) newest subsidiary Pokemoto , an 18-location and growing poke concept known for its healthier modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian poke classic is expanding its franchisee pipeline with two newly signed franchise agreements in New York. The Millennial and Gen-Z fueled brand has plans to enter the White Plains, NY and Mamaroneck, NY markets. This announcement comes on the heels of the recently unveiled three pack franchise deal signed in Hampshire County Massachusetts; specifically, the towns of Northampton, Amherst and Hadley. These newly signed agreements will grow the Pokemoto division’s footprint by 28%.

Muscle Maker, Inc. recently added Pokemoto to its healthier-focused cluster of brands bolstering Muscle Maker’s top line revenue growth. Since its acquisition, Pokemoto has opened four new Pokemoto locations and plans to continue this expansion through franchising as evidenced by the five new franchise locations recently signed in Massachusetts and New York. The growth-oriented multi-unit concept is focusing on ramping up its franchising efforts and strengthening its pipeline with new franchise deals. The store level economics, low build out costs, and ease of operations is believed to make Pokemoto a strong contender in the highly fragmented poke bowl segment for prospective franchisees.

The White Plains and Mamaroneck markets are exposed to traffic from local businesses, medical facilities and two colleges – The College of Westchester and Berkeley College, a demographic focal point for the company’s real estate team. The brand has built a strong following by Millennial and Gen-Z audiences. Pokemoto currently has restaurants near numerous prestigious colleges and universities including Yale University, Fairfield University, University of Connecticut Stamford, University of New Haven, Southern Connecticut State College, Quinnipiac University and Franklin Pierce University.

“Muscle Maker, Inc. recently acquired Pokemoto and we believe we’re already seeing significant progress through brand growth, restaurant openings and new franchise deals.” said Mike Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker, Inc. “Our strategy for Pokemoto growth focuses on franchising. We are at the beginning stages of executing against this strategy and are already seeing our initial efforts coming to fruition by signing up these five new franchise locations in a very short period of time. Our franchising team has set the bar high on bringing on new franchise partners and entering new markets and is working tirelessly to build the brand’s traditional and non-traditional pipeline. We believe the poke industry shows serious growth potential and it is our goal to continue to capitalize in this market into the new year. Our seasoned restaurant and real estate team veterans will be at a franchise show in Atlanta this week to promote the trendy, multi-unit growth-oriented concept. We believe the up-beat fresh-ingredient “build your own” model is very attractive to prospective franchisees for multiple reasons including but not limited to: low startup costs, smaller footprint, minimal cooking and the ability to serve guests quickly in a linear fashion. We’re looking forward to the expansion into the two New York markets and continuing to grow the brand’s pipeline through new franchise deals and opportunities.”

About Pokemoto

Pokemoto has eighteen locations in five states – Connecticut, Rhode Island, Virginia, Massachusetts and Georgia and offers up chef-driven contemporary flavors with fresh delectable and healthy ingredients such as Atlantic salmon, sushi-grade tuna, fresh mango, roasted cashews and black caviar tobiko that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein and various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker Grill was Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey and features “healthier for you” high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of Superfit Foods (www.superfitfoods.com), a Jacksonville, Florida, based fresh-prepared meal prep company focused on delivering dietary specific meals direct to consumer homes or designated pick-up locations. In addition, Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of Pokemoto, a “healthier for you” fresh ingredient poke bowl concept. Pokemoto (pokemoto.com) features fresh Atlantic salmon, sushi-grade tuna, fresh fruits and vegetable and propriety recipes. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

