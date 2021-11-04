NaturalShrimp Appoints Aquaculture Veteran Rafael Zelaya as Vice President of Production at North American Shrimp Facilities

DALLAS, TX, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused, commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), today announced the appointment of Rafael Zelaya to serve as Vice President of Production to oversee production at the Company’s North American shrimp facilities.



Rafael Zelaya is a veteran of the aquaculture industry with 30+ years of experience in farmed shrimp production, facility management, handling and processing, and support technology. He has worked in countries around the world, including the U.S., South Africa, and Honduras, where he also taught the principals of aquaculture as an assistant professor. Rafael holds a Bachelor of Animal Science from Oklahoma State University.

In this role, Rafael will oversee production at the Company’s North American shrimp facilities. He will be responsible for the implementation of production procedures enabling each facility to meet or exceed shrimp production goals, training of production personnel, reviewing and evaluating tank support systems, and overall shrimp health.

“Rafael brings decades of aquaculture knowledge in nearly every facet of shrimp farming and will provide leadership to our ever-growing production and facilities,” said Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp. “His vast experience and desire to produce shrimp in a more eco-friendly, sustainable way and with more predictable outcomes will make him a valuable addition to the team. On behalf NaturalShrimp, we welcome Rafael to the company.”

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains includes a number of forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are projections in respect of future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and members of our management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risks set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, any of which may cause our company’s or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements.

