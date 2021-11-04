The Global Digital OOH Market is expected to grow by $ 5.08 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital OOH Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04016607/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the digital OOH market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the decline in competition from print advertising and the benefits of OOH advertisements over traditional advertisements. In addition, the decline in competition from print advertising is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The digital OOH market analysis includes the type and application segments and geographic landscape.



The digital OOH market is segmented as below:

By Type

• In-store advertising

• Outdoor advertising



By Application

• Retail

• Recreation

• Banking

• Transportation

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies interactive OOH advertisingas one of the prime reasons driving the digital OOH market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on digital OOH market covers the following areas:

• Digital OOH market sizing

• Digital OOH market forecast

• Digital OOH market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital OOH market vendors that include APG SGA Allgemeine Plakatgesellschaft AG, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Focus Media Information Technology Co. Ltd., Global Radio Services Ltd., JCDecaux SA, oOh!media Ltd., OUTFRONT Media Inc., Plan B Media Public Co. Ltd., Stroer SE and Co. KGaA, and VGI Public Co. Ltd. Also, the digital OOH market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

