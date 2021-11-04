Global Recycled PET Market (2021 to 2031) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recycled PET Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest study collated by the publisher analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global recycled PET market in order to accurately gauge its future growth. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and trends that are creating a landscape for the growth of the global recycled PET market so as to identify growth opportunities for market stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the global recycled PET market would expand during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.



The report offers intricate dynamics about different aspects of the global recycled PET market, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. The publisher's study also elaborates on significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure growth of the global recycled PET market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment that highlights growth prospects of the global recycled PET market and estimates statistics related to growth of the market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn).



This study covers a detailed segmentation of the global recycled PET market, along with key information and a competition outlook. The report mentions company profiles of players that are currently dominating the global recycled PET market, wherein various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and implemented by leading players have been presented in detail.



Key Questions Answered

The report provides detailed information about the global recycled PET market on the basis of a comprehensive research on various factors that are playing a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the global market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently operating in the market and are looking for innovative methods to create a unique benchmark in the global recycled PET market, so as to help them design successful strategies and make target-driven decisions.

Which application segment of the global recycled PET market would emerge as major revenue generator during the forecast period?

How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of advantages of recycled PET?

What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global recycled PET market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the winning imperatives of leading players operating in the global recycled PET market?

Which grade segment is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global recycled PET market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies operating in the global recycled PET market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Segmentation

2.2. Market Developments

2.3. Market Definition

2.4. Market Dynamics

2.4.1. Drivers

2.4.2. Restraints

2.4.3. Opportunities

2.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.6. Regulatory Landscape

2.7. Value Chain Analysis

2.7.1. List of Suppliers/Manufacturers

2.7.2. List of Potential Customers



3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



4. Production Output Analysis, 2020



5. Price Trend Analysis



6. Global Recycled PET Market Analysis and Forecast, by Color, 2020-2031

6.1. Introduction and Definitions

6.2. Global Recycled PET Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Color, 2020-2031

6.2.1. Clear

6.2.2. Colored

6.3. Global Recycled PET Market Attractiveness, by Color



7. Global Recycled PET Market Analysis and Forecast, by Grade, 2020-2031

7.1. Introduction and Definitions

7.2. Global Recycled PET Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Grade, 2020-2031

7.2.1. Post-consumer resin

7.2.2. Post-commercial resin

7.2.3. Post-industrial resin

7.3. Global Recycled PET Market Attractiveness, by Grade



8. Global Recycled PET Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application, 2020-2031

8.1. Introduction and Definitions

8.2. Global Recycled PET Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2020-2031

8.2.1. Food & Beverage Bottles

8.2.2. Non-food Bottles

8.2.3. Fiber

8.2.4. Sheets & Films

8.2.5. Strapping

8.2.6. Others

8.3. Global Recycled PET Market Attractiveness, by Application



9. Global Recycled PET Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region, 2020-2031

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Global Recycled PET Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2020-2031

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Latin America

9.2.5. Middle East & Africa

9.3. Global Recycled PET Market Attractiveness, by Region

10. North America Recycled PET Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. North America Recycled PET Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Color, 2020-2031

10.3. North America Recycled PET Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Grade, 2020-2031

10.4. North America Recycled PET Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2020-2031

10.5. North America Recycled PET Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country, 2021-2031

10.6. North America Recycled PET Market Attractiveness Analysis

11. Europe Recycled PET Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

11.1. Key Findings

11.2. Europe Recycled PET Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Color, 2020-2031

11.3. Europe Recycled PET Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Grade, 2020-2031

11.4. Europe Recycled PET Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2020-2031

11.5. Europe Recycled PET Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2020-2031

11.6. Europe Recycled PET Market Attractiveness Analysis

12. Asia Pacific Recycled PET Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Asia Pacific Recycled PET Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Color, 2020-2031

12.3. Asia Pacific Recycled PET Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Grade, 2020-2031

12.4. Asia Pacific Recycled PET Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2020-2031

12.5. Asia Pacific Recycled PET Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2020-2031

12.6. Asia Pacific Recycled PET Market Attractiveness Analysis

13. Latin America Recycled PET Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Latin America Recycled PET Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Color, 2020-2031

13.3. Latin America Recycled PET Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Grade, 2020-2031

13.4. Latin America Recycled PET Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2020-2031

13.5. Latin America Recycled PET Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2020-2031

13.6. Latin America Recycled PET Market Attractiveness Analysis

14. Middle East & Africa Recycled PET Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

14.1. Key Findings

14.2. Middle East & Africa Recycled PET Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Color, 2020-2031

14.3. Middle East & Africa Recycled PET Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Grade, 2020-2031

14.4. Middle East & Africa Recycled PET Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2020-2031

14.5. Middle East & Africa Recycled PET Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2020-2031

14.6. Middle East & Africa Recycled PET Market Attractiveness Analysis

15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Global Recycled PET `Company Market Share Analysis, 2020

15.2. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, Recent Developments, and Strategy)

15.2.1. Phoenix Technologies International, LLC

15.2.1.1. Company Description

15.2.1.2. Business Overview

15.2.1.3. Strategic Overview

15.2.2. Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

15.2.2.1. Company Description

15.2.2.2. Business Overview

15.2.2.3. Strategic Overview

15.2.2.4. Financial Overview

15.2.3. UltrePET, LLC.

15.2.3.1. Company Description

15.2.3.2. Business Overview

15.2.4. ALPLA.

15.2.4.1. Company Description

15.2.4.2. Business Overview

15.2.4.3. Strategic Overview

15.2.5. CarbonLITE Industries LLC.

15.2.5.1. Company Description

15.2.5.2. Business Overview

15.2.5.3. Strategic Overview

15.2.6. JP Recycling Ltd

15.2.6.1. Company Description

15.2.6.2. Business Overview

15.2.7. PETCO

15.2.7.1. Company Description

15.2.7.2. Business Overview

15.2.8. Extrupet Group (Pty) Ltd

15.2.8.1. Company Description

15.2.8.2. Business Overview

15.2.9. Evergreen Plastics, Inc.

15.2.9.1. Company Description

15.2.9.2. Business Overview

15.2.10. Verdeco Recycling, Inc.

15.2.10.1. Company Description

15.2.10.2. Business Overview

15.2.11. Seiu Japan Co., Ltd.

15.2.11.1. Company Description

15.2.11.2. Business Overview

15.2.12. Custom Polymers Inc.

15.2.12.1. Company Description

15.2.12.2. Business Overview

15.2.13. Marglen Industries

15.2.13.1. Company Description

15.2.13.2. Business Overview

15.2.14. PolyQuest

15.2.14.1. Company Description

15.2.14.2. Business Overview



16. Primary Research: Key Insights



17. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aufofb