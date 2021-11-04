Conduent Named a Leader in 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center - Customer Experience Services Reports

Company noted for Customer Experience capabilities and services in Digital Operations, AI/Analytics, Work from Home, Social Media CX

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) today announced Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has recognized the company as a “Leader” in their 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center – Customer Experience Services Global report.

ISG’s 2021 reports evaluated the contact center - customer experience services of 28 companies in four categories – Digital Operations, AI/Analytics, Work from Home, and Social Media CX – across the U.S, UK/Europe and Globally. Conduent was named a leader in all four categories in the United States, and across multiple categories globally. The report defines “Leaders” as having highly attractive product and service offerings, strong market and competitive positioning, and innovative strength and stability.

ISG analyst comments highlight Conduent’s strengths in the following areas:

Successful shift in delivering advanced solutions and automation-based services for its impressive client portfolio and supporting its traditional clients to transition to next-generation CX solutions.

Delivery of intelligent and innovative AI and automation solutions with an extensive partner ecosystem.

Long history of multi-location collaboration tools and methods which it has leveraged into an effective work at home portfolio

Delivery of strong solutions and services within the Social Media CX Services area in the U.S. based on organic and partner ecosystem products, solutions and platforms with innovative analytics and AI capabilities integrated throughout.

Leadership across all Buyer Archetypes, from ISG’s Archetype Report, measuring the capabilities of contact center service providers and their abilities to address the requirements of three typical, frequently encountered archetypes of enterprise buyers (Automation Embracers, Digital Connoisseurs and CX Evangelists.)



“With a renewed focus on strategy and portfolio expansion, Conduent is highly committed to deliver superior customer experience by bringing its differentiated solutions to clients,” said Namratha Dharshan, Director of Research and Principal Analyst, ISG.

“Whether it is a live interaction with a person, a digital interaction or a combination of both, Conduent is committed to providing outstanding customer contact services globally through the channels and tools that clients and customers want,” said Randall King, President, Commercial Solutions at Conduent. “ISG’s recognition of that commitment and leadership is validation that our focus on digital transformation solutions along with our experience and partnerships, is leading the way in delivering exceptional services to our global clients.”

Conduent delivers mission-critical omnichannel customer experience management services and solutions, both human and digital, via its global presence in 24 countries with 114 delivery locations and approximately 60,000 associates.

