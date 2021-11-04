The VUGERA UX9 is the World's Most Ultralight 4K Ultra HD Dashcam With a 2-Year Replacement Warranty

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weighing just 3.6 oz and adorned in a premium black chrome finish, the all-new VUGERA UX9 will be the world's most lightweight 4K Ultra HD dashcam to date.

Inspired by luxury automotive designs, the UX9 has black chrome accents on the front grille and a clean matt black finish, giving it a very progressive and premium look. Not only is the UX9 compact, but it offers a super low-profile stance once mounted onto the front windshield. The UX9 is also available with a genuine design cover, giving buyers the option to make their dashcam installation a cleaner and hidden wire finish.

The UX9 is an all-new KYS (Kombi Ypsilon Struktur) platform combined with Sony Corporation's latest third-generation STARVIS IMX515 CMOS sensor at the front. The third-generation STARVIS image sensor is a true 4K back-illuminated (BSI) sensor, enabling optimal image quality in visible light and near-infrared (IR) light regions. The UX9 features Real DOL-HDR (Digital Overlap High Dynamic Range) technology that brings the UX9 closer to what the human eye can see.

All VUGERA dashcams are supplied with Samsung Electronics' micro-SD card, featuring the latest V-NAND technology, ensuring high endurance in high-temperature operations and long-term reliability.

In the digital era of the display, the UX9 features a 2.7-inch IPS-LCD with a premium window touch screen for quick access to the footage, as well as Wi-Fi connectivity for Android and iOS device users. ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) features will be available along with a hyper-lapse recording mode, which can be used while driving and during parking mode for longer recording times. The UX9 also features an Ultra-Low Power Mode (ULPM) for maximum energy savings when leaving the dashcam on stand-by during long Parking Mode requirements.

VUGERA is showcasing the UX9, as well as the world's first four-year warranty Lexus (OEM) dashcam, at the 2021 SEMA show. Deliveries of the UX9 will begin in early 2022.

About VUGERA

Founded in 2011 by Carnavicom, VUGERA is a South Korean dashcam brand certified for IATF (International Automotive Task Force) 16949:2016 quality management standards, supplying and developing OE before-market solutions for world-leading luxury car makers such as Mercedes-Benz and Lexus. Carnavicom is also one of the largest after-market dashcam manufacturers with a Smart production facility accredited by the South Korean government.

CONTACT:

info@vugera-usa.com

www.vugera-usa.com

Related Files

VUGERA UX9 SEMA 2021_Press Release_vF.pdf

Related Images











Image 1: VUGERA UX9





The world's ultralight 4K UHD dashcam by VUGERA.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment