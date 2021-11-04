Dinocrates Group Subsidiary, GMSI Wins US Navy SeaPort Next Generation Multiple Award Contract

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US Navy has awarded a new contract to Global Management Systems, Inc. (GMSI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dinocrates Group LLC, for its SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort-NxG) contract vehicle. The multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract holds a total value of $7.5 billion and includes a five-year base period with one five-year option. The contract will allow GMSI to compete for individual task orders for the US Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps.



SeaPort-NxG enables acquisition support services for the US Navy and Marine Corps in 23 functional areas including engineering and program management. Service examples include system engineering; software development, programming, telecommunications, network and engineering support; interoperability, test and evaluation and trials support; research and development; and services to support financial analysis, quality assurance, analytical and organizational assessment, logistics, information system development, information assurance and Information Technology (IT) to achieve the US Navy’s mission objectives.

“We are excited about the opportunities within this contract vehicle,” said Mike Schaefer, GMSI’s President and former US Naval Aviator. “SeaPort-NxG will enable GMSI to expand our support of the US Navy with leading-edge technology and advanced information support services around the world and at home. GMSI doesn’t just deliver effective operations. We deliver peace of mind. GMSI has proudly served the military, civilian and intelligence agencies since 1988.”

About GMSI

GMSI provides innovative mission-critical enterprise solutions to the US Federal Government. Over the past 30 years, GMSI has successfully delivered on over 850 task orders valued over $250 million in support of enterprise modernization efforts. Our successful approach to delivering these services has been built on a foundation of service, performance, and industry leading IT thought leadership. https://gmsi.com/