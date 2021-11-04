TreeBR Commences Initial Public Offering of Tree on MERJ Exchange and Announces Liquid Network for Tracking Tree Ownership and Retirement

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TreeBR, an alliance of Amazon Rainforest landowners bringing voluntary carbon offsets directly to the global market, has announced the commencement of its TREE Shares' IPO on MERJ Exchange and the selection of the Liquid Network for its digital security issuance.

TREE is a preferred equity security that, on a one-to-one basis, represents one ton of carbon offset (equivalent to a carbon credit). TREE is a retirable voluntary carbon credit listed on a global stock exchange where proceeds go directly to the Amazon Rainforest landowners. The security will be issued in the form of a digital security on the Liquid Network, providing a permanent record of ownership and retirement.

Ricardo Carvalho, CEO of TreeBR , commented: "TREE is the ideal way for Amazon Rainforest landowners to go to market. We think other impact initiatives will follow our direct model. Our ability to go directly to market via a global stock exchange and provide immutable transparency around the retirement process through a blockchain creates the most value for all stakeholders."

"As a rainforest landowner, there are limited to no viable alternatives to ensuring preservation of the rainforest," stated Jayme Perez, the first landowner to join the TreeBR alliance. "TreeBR can now access the market directly and transparently through the blockchain, while meeting the growing demands for both individuals and organizations to reduce their carbon footprint and for investors to share in the high-growth carbon credit market."

"As the only stock exchange in the world that can meet TreeBR's objectives, MERJ Exchange is proud to support a first-to-market opportunity that has a high social impact element and progresses our recent collaboration with the Liquid Network," remarked MERJ Exchange CEO, Ed Tuohy.

"TREE is the type of social impact initiative for which we believe the Liquid Network blockchain is the perfect solution to provide the transparent immutable reference for TREE ownership and retirement that this new space requires to build trust and grow substantially," said James Wallace, Chairman of Digital Markets.

"We look to provide access to innovators like TreeBR to access global markets at a fraction of the cost. I'm not sure there is a better first issuance for a digital security on the Liquid Network than TREE for both ownership and an immutable retirement record.", said Kyle Fry, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Markets, technology and listing advisor to TreeBR. "There are only a couple of carbon credit investment opportunities available to investors and none that meet all of the attributes of TREE. Direct Amazon Rainforest preservation with the ability to retire and offset emissions at any time while tracked permanently on the Liquid Network is very unique."

The offering period is expected to be open for up to two months, but may be closed early. The full initial offering could be up to 5.1 million shares, where each share will represent exactly one ton of CO 2 offset. More details can be found via a prospectus on TreeBR's website.

About TreeBR Carbon Offsets Inc:

TreeBR is an alliance of Amazon Rainforest landowners and forest managers created to facilitate the worldwide distribution of carbon offsets, originated by the removal of carbon emissions from the atmosphere. TreeBR's mission is to foster the preservation of the Amazon Rainforest by creating a viable business model to financially incentivize forest preservation by landowners in the Amazon region. The TreeBR team is composed of experts from the environmental, risk management, financial regulation, technology and investor relations sectors.

About Digital Markets

Digital Markets (DIGTL) connects the world's best assets with global investors through a network of digital securities exchanges and alternative trading venues, allowing issuers to quickly access the world's capital at a fraction of the cost, and providing investors with exciting investment opportunities.

About MERJ Exchange Limited

MERJ Exchange and its group collectively operate a complete set of regulated market infrastructure—spanning exchange, clearing, settlement, registry and depository services. Thanks to their vertically integrated operating model and robust regulatory framework, MERJ has become a respected innovator of the global securities markets.

About the Liquid Network

The Liquid Network is a sidechain-based settlement network for traders and exchanges, enabling faster, more confidential Bitcoin transactions and the issuance of digital assets. The Liquid Network is operated and managed by its federated members, ensuring the system has no single point of failure.

