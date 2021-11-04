Keros Therapeutics to Present at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition, Including Presenting Additional Data from its Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating KER-050 in Patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that four abstracts will be presented from the KER-050 and ALK2 hematology programs, including additional preliminary results from Keros’ Phase 2 clinical trial of KER-050 in patients with very low-, low-, or intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (“MDS”), at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (“ASH”) Annual Meeting and Exposition, to be held in person and virtually from December 11 through 14, 2021.



The following abstracts were posted to the ASH website on November 4, 2021, 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Clinical Presentation

“A Phase 2, Open-Label, Ascending Dose Study of KER-050 for the Treatment of Anemia in Patients with Very Low, Low, or Intermediate Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes”

Publication Number: 3675

Session Name: 637. Myelodysplastic Syndromes — Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III

Date: Monday, December 13, 2021

Presentation Time: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Eastern time

Preclinical Presentations

“KER-050, an Inhibitor of TGF-β Superfamily Signaling, Promoted Thrombopoiesis and Reversed Immune Thrombocytopenia in a Mouse Model of Disease”

Publication Number: 2068

Session Name: 301. Vasculature, Endothelial Cells and Platelets: Basic and Translational: Poster II

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Presentation Time: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Eastern time

“RKER-050 Rescued Ruxolitinib (Rux)-Associated Reductions in Red Blood Cell Volume”

Publication Number: 934

Session Name: 101. Red Cells and Erythropoiesis, Excluding Iron: Poster I

Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Presentation Time: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Eastern time

“A Monoclonal Antibody Targeting ALK2 as a Potential Therapeutic Agent for Anemia of Inflammation”

Publication Number: 2007

Session Name: 102. Iron Homeostasis and Biology: Poster II

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Presentation Time: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Eastern time

About KER-050

Keros’ lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is an engineered ligand trap comprised of a modified ligand-binding domain of the Transforming Growth Factor-Beta receptor known as activin receptor type IIA that is fused to the portion of the human antibody known as the Fc domain. KER-050 is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

About Keros Therapeutics, Inc.

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematologic and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. Keros is a leader in understanding the role of the transforming growth factor-Beta family of proteins, which are master regulators of red blood cell and platelet production as well as of the growth, repair and maintenance of muscle and bone. Keros’ lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and in patients with myelofibrosis. Keros’ lead small molecule product candidate, KER-047, is being developed for the treatment of anemia resulting from iron imbalance, as well as for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. Keros’ third product candidate, KER-012, is being developed for the treatment of disorders associated with bone loss, such as osteoporosis and osteogenesis imperfecta, and for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," “plans,” “potential,” "projects,” “would” and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning: Keros’ presentation plans for the upcoming ASH annual meeting. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: Keros’ limited operating history and historical losses; Keros’ ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of its product candidates; Keros’ dependence on the success of its lead product candidates, KER-050 and KER-047; that Keros may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; Keros’ ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; Keros’ dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, clinical trials and pre-clinical studies; Keros’ ability to enter into new collaborations; and risks relating to the impact on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises.

These and other risks are described more fully in Keros’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on August 5, 2021, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, Keros undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

