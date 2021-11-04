Attralus to Present New Data at 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attralus, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative medicines to improve the lives of patients with systemic amyloidosis, today announced that new preclinical data for AT-03, the company’s first-in-class pan-amyloid removal (PAR) therapeutic being developed for the treatment of systemic amyloidosis, will be presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. In addition, new clinical data from the University of Tennessee from its Phase 1/2 trial of AT-01, the company’s pan-amyloid imaging diagnostic being developed to detect all types of systemic amyloidosis, will be presented at the ASH Annual Meeting. The ASH Annual Meeting is scheduled to be held December 11-14, 2021 in Atlanta, GA.



Poster Presentation Details

Abstract Title: Pre-Clinical Characterization of a Novel Fusion Protein (AT-03), with Pan-Amyloid Binding and Removal

Presenter: Christophe Sirac, Ph.D., Professor, University of Limoges

Christophe Sirac, Ph.D., Professor, University of Limoges Session: 605. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Lymphoid Neoplasms: Poster I

605. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Lymphoid Neoplasms: Poster I Date/Time: December 11, 2021, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET

December 11, 2021, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

Abstract Title: Detection of Systemic AL Amyloidosis by 124I-p5+14 PET/CT imaging – Providing the Complete Picture for Diagnosis

Presenter: Jonathan Wall, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor and Director of the University of Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine’s Amyloidosis and Cancer Theranostics Program

Jonathan Wall, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor and Director of the University of Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine’s Amyloidosis and Cancer Theranostics Program Session: 803. Emerging Diagnostic Tools and Techniques: Poster II

803. Emerging Diagnostic Tools and Techniques: Poster II Date/Time: December 12, 2021, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET

December 12, 2021, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

For additional information, please visit the ASH Annual Meeting website.

“Systemic amyloidosis affects more than 500,000 patients globally, and it is estimated that more than 80 percent of patients with systemic amyloidosis remain undiagnosed,” said Gregory Bell, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Attralus. “Attralus is developing the first and only therapies with pan-amyloid removal technology for the treatment of patients across all stages of disease, as well as a non-invasive, pan-amyloid, imaging diagnostic designed to detect all types of systemic amyloidosis. We look forward to the presentation of these encouraging new data from our AT-03 preclinical studies, and from Dr. Jonathan Wall’s Phase 1/2 trial for AT-01, at the ASH Annual Meeting.”

About AT-01 Pan-Amyloid Diagnostic

AT-01 utilizes the company’s pan-amyloid binding peptide as an amyloid-specific radiotracer to image all types of systemic amyloidosis through PET/CT imaging. In initial clinical trials, AT-01 has been shown to detect multiple types of amyloid deposits, including AL and ATTR, in major organs such as the heart, kidney, liver and spleen. Attralus obtained exclusive rights to commercialize AT-01 under a commercial license agreement with University of Tennessee Research Foundation.

About AT-03 PAR Therapeutic

AT-03 is a fusion of the company’s PAR-SAP (Serum Amyloid Protein) technology with a single-chain Fc. The PAR-SAP component mediates binding to all types of amyloid deposits, and the single-chain Fc stimulates the immune system to remove amyloid deposits that are bound by AT-03. Attralus obtained exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize AT-03 under license agreements with University of Limoges.

About Systemic Amyloidosis

Systemic amyloidosis encompasses a diverse group of rare diseases that occur due to accumulation of toxic amyloid deposits in tissues and organs, a consequence of aberrant protein misfolding events. These diseases are progressive, debilitating and often fatal. Systemic amyloidosis is significantly underdiagnosed due to low awareness, lack of specific symptoms, and no current disease-specific diagnostics. The two most common forms of systemic amyloidosis are immunoglobulin light-chain (AL) amyloidosis and transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR). There is a significant unmet need for new therapies and diagnostics in systemic amyloidosis.

About Attralus

Attralus is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative medicines to improve the lives of patients with systemic amyloidosis. The company’s proprietary pan-amyloid removal (PAR) therapeutics are designed to directly bind to and remove toxic amyloid in organs and tissues. By targeting the universal disease-causing pathology in systemic amyloidosis diseases, PAR therapeutics have the potential to treat and reverse disease in patients with all types and stages of systemic amyloidosis. Attralus was founded by scientific experts in the field of amyloidosis and the company is headquartered in South San Francisco.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to Attralus’s continued development of AT-01 and AT-03, including the efficacy and therapeutic potential of AT-01 and AT-03. Words such as “demonstrated,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Attralus' current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Attralus' actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Attralus expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Attralus' expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Contact:

Luke Heagle

Real Chemistry

(910) 619-5764

lheagle@realchemistry.com

