Arthur Kostaras Joins SSI SCHAEFER as Vice President of Sales & Engineering North American Region

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SSI SCHAEFER, a leader in automated material handling solutions, announced today the appointment of Arthur "Art" Kostaras as Vice President of Sales & Engineering North American Region. Art, an industry expert with over 20 years of leadership and a deep understanding of the industry, will join the North American SSI SCHAEFER region in Charlotte, N.C. Art's strong track record of building teams with a customer-centric culture that exceeds expectations and drives desired business results fits perfectly with the future vision of SSI SCHAEFER.

Effective immediately, Art will take over the day-to-day sales and engineering responsibilities for the logistics solution business unit for North America. "We look forward to Art's sales and business development leadership," stated Vincent Halma, Senior Vice President of North American Region. "We're doing some really innovative things here at SSI SCHAEFER to ensure long-term client success and incorporating sustainability to meet new consumer demands. I'm excited to have Art join the team and to help craft our future vision as we work with our partners," Halma continued.

"It's exciting to join such a transformative company," stated Kostaras. "I look forward to helping clients better serve their customers through data-driven automated solutions that incorporate sustainability and drive positive business outcomes. SSI SCHAEFER is known for having reliable solid solutions that work time and time again, and it's exciting to see a company that is actually putting sustainability into practice," continued Kostaras.

About SSI Schaefer Systems International:

SSI Schaefer Systems International provides storage, materials handling, logistics, reusable packaging, and waste technology solutions to businesses throughout North America. SSI Schaefer Systems International designs and manufacturers innovative intralogistics storage and picking solutions for all types of industries as well as plastic containers, pallets, and waste and recycling carts. SSI Schaefer Systems International is part of the SSI SCHAEFER Group, a global leader in logistics and materials handling founded in 1937 with offices in over 70 countries, seven manufacturing facilities, and employees over 10,000. For more information, visit www.ssi-schaefer.com.

