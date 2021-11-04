Reblaze Launches New Partner Program to Meet Growing Demand for Cloud-Native Web Application Security

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reblaze , a leading cloud native, fully managed application security solution provider, today announced the launch of its global channel partner program. Designed to help joint customers get more out of their current security infrastructure, the Reblaze Partner Program enables its innovative, cloud native partners to build a more robust web app security ecosystem.



The cybersecurity market is evolving rapidly as organizations are faced with new and existing threats every day. They require a comprehensive web app security solution that can learn from and adapt to ever-changing internet traffic patterns, while offering clear visibility into their entire security ecosystem.

“With intensified cyber threats on the rise — from ransomware to DDoS and account takeover attacks — organizations need a shield for all digital properties that can block whatever comes their way,” said Eyal Adanya, VP Channels and Partnerships, Reblaze. “Our goal is to make our customers’ web platforms secure by default. By launching our Reblaze Partner Program, we want to extend this value proposition and partner with some of the most innovative security and cloud native providers in the industry.”

The Reblaze Partner Program is flexible and inclusive, allowing any type of partner, whether cloud resellers, MSSPs, or security services providers to build and deploy Reblaze solutions wherever they already are. Reblaze can be deployed in the public clouds — AWS, Azure, GCP — and via the cloud provider’s marketplace, so customers can process and scrub traffic in a cloud they trust. Channel partners have access to Reblaze’s comprehensive protection of business’ sites, web applications, services, and APIs, as well as best-in-class support.

Benefits of joining the Reblaze Partner Program include:

Priority access to the latest sales and marketing tools, comprehensive training, and co-marketing opportunities.

Lucrative commercial terms based on a combination of certifications, value added services, and sales results.

New revenue opportunities by providing implementation services, support, and training.



Reblaze Partners Say It Best

"As an AWS Premier Partner and an Audited AWS MSP, we needed the perfect solution to reduce our customers' security risk exposure and increase the reliability of their online presence experience. Reblaze’s Web Application and API protection enhances our offering with a comprehensive solution providing complete security to our customers."

— Lahav Savir, founder and CTO, AllCloud

Reblaze delivers an end-to-end Web Application Security solution that extends protection to our valued customers, and as a partner we get full support including marketing resources to promote and resell Reblaze in the region. We are proud to be part of the Reblaze partner ecosystem.”

— Thiago N. Felippe, CEO, AIQON

“Working with the Reblaze sales and marketing team is a great experience. We are headquartered in Chile, but have customers from all over the world, and we get all the support we need in both English and Spanish as needed. Being part of the Reblaze Partner Program makes our lives easier and we are able to put the resources toward improving the security of our platforms.”

— Juan Manuel Fluxà, CTO, Reign

"Reblaze is an important partner for DoiT customers, providing full web application and API protection for companies looking to thrive in the public cloud. Reblaze enables our customers to create a cost-effective cloud infrastructure across CDN and Security."

— Yoav Toussia-Cohen, CEO, DoiT

"As a security services provider we found Reblaze to be a comprehensive, unified Web Application and API protection solution which complimented the needs of our clients. Reblaze has great product flexibility and technical capability, and excellent pre and post sales support providing real added value to our customers."

— Iain Paterson, CEO, Cycura

“Reblaze provides state-of-the-art, cloud native web protection that allows us to provide a comprehensive cybersecurity offering to our customers across Italy and Europe. The flexibility of the business model allows us to stay competitive and provide our customers the local support they need to succeed.”

— Antonino Nasso, Service Manager, Storm Reply

About Reblaze

Reblaze is a cloud-based, fully managed security solution provider for sites, web applications, services, and APIs. Its unified and proprietary technology solution is fully integrated with AWS, Azure, Google, and Digital Ocean, and combines Machine Learning, adaptive threat detection, and dedicated Virtual Private Clouds to protect client assets from Internet threats. It offers next-gen WAF, autoscaling DoS/DDoS protection, Bot Management, API Security, CDN integration, real-time traffic control, and more via its intuitive web-based management console. Biometric human detection and Behavioral Analysis identifies and blocks even sophisticated modern bots that mimic human actions and can evade traditional bot mitigation solutions. In addition to its international partner network, Reblaze has offices in the U.S., Singapore, and Israel.