Purpose Advisor Solutions Partners With Westmount Wealth Management Inc.

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Advisor Solutions (“PAS”) and Westmount Wealth Management Inc. (“Westmount Wealth”) are pleased to announce their partnership. Westmount Wealth will use PAS’s Advisor Wealth Platform in the operation of its independent, fiduciary business.



Headquartered in Vancouver, Westmount Wealth is a leading independent wealth management firm led by Lorenzo Pederzani and Matthew Evans. The firm provides bespoke guidance and advice to high-net-worth families and small businesses with their highly personalized approach to wealth management.

This partnership will enable Westmount Wealth to use the PAS platform to accelerate their growth while providing an industry-leading digital experience to their clients. “After two years of extensive research, we feel that PAS has the best combination of technology, talent, and financial backing to help us achieve the next phase of our business while furthering our culture of independence,” says Westmount Wealth Chief Executive Officer, Lorenzo Pederzani.

“The Westmount Wealth team has built an impressive business that provides differentiated service to their clients. Their focus on innovation and delivering an outstanding client experience is representative of the firms we want to help achieve their growth and business objectives,” says Jeff Gans, Chief Executive Officer of Purpose Advisor Solutions. “We are excited to work with Westmount.”

PAS continues to extend its leadership position in Canada as it adds new firms to its integrated platform.

ABOUT WESTMOUNT WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Westmount Wealth is a BC-based independent Wealth Management firm serving clients in Vancouver and Qualicum Beach, BC. The firm combines high-level financial planning and discretionary portfolio management with a passion for bringing institutional-grade private investment offerings to their clients.

Westmount Wealth Management Inc. is registered as a portfolio manager in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

ABOUT PURPOSE ADVISOR SOLUTIONS



At Purpose Advisors Solutions, we believe that the advice business should always be moving forward and changing to meet the needs of clients. More than ever, in today’s evolving world, clients need advisors to help them navigate complex decisions; helping advisors do this drives everything we do and our constant drive to innovate the wealth management industry. That’s why at Purpose Advisor Solutions, we are committed to helping advisors deliver their own experience to clients – improving insights, streamlining processes, and giving advisors more time to do what they do best – help clients achieve their goals and dreams. Putting advisors back in the centre of their business with the tools they need to thrive breeds better outcomes for all. To learn more visit www.purposeadvisorsolutions.com. Follow us on www.linkedin.com.

Contact:

Jared Blake

Purpose Advisor Solutions

Head of Sales & Advisor Development

jared@purposeadvisorsolutions.com