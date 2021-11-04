Fortinet Unifies Zero Trust, Endpoint, and Network Security to Lead the Work-from-Anywhere Era

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Empowering users to move seamlessly between different work environments has critical implications for maintaining user productivity as well as security. Cybercriminals have been quick to exploit the expanded attack surface and security gaps created by this shift in work patterns to get a foothold into the corporate network. Today’s enterprise organizations require work-from-anywhere security that is as flexible and dynamic as today’s business demands. Fortinet is the only vendor capable of delivering unified security built for the Work-from-Anywhere Era that seamlessly adapts based on a user’s environment and risk profile.”

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced the industry’s most complete solution to enable organizations to secure and connect work-from-anywhere. By unifying Fortinet’s broad portfolio of zero trust, endpoint, and network security solutions within the Fortinet Security Fabric, Fortinet delivers security, services, and threat intelligence that seamlessly follow users whether on the road, at home, or in the office to provide enterprise-grade protection and productivity. These capabilities – designed for the way business is done in the Work-from-Anywhere Era – are available now.

Work-from-Anywhere Expands to Benefit Workers and Cybercriminals

The COVID-19 pandemic has surfaced as the forcing function that greatly expanded the work-from-anywhere model. A forecast analysis from Gartner®1 reveals, “by the end of 2024, the change in the nature of work will increase the total available remote worker market to 60% of all employees, up from 52% in 2020.” Also according to Gartner2, “Organizations are facing a hybrid future, with 75% of hybrid or remote knowledge workers saying their expectations for working flexibly have increased.”

At the same time, multi-stage sophisticated attacks like ransomware are plaguing organizations at an increasing rate. According to the 1H Global Threat Landscape Report from FortiGuard Labs, ransomware incidents have increased nearly 1100% from June 2020 to June 2021. And in a recent global ransomware survey conducted by Fortinet, an astonishing 67% of organizations report having been a ransomware target.

It’s clear that remote and hybrid work is now the status quo and cybercriminals will continue to take advantage of this expanded attack surface. To address the shift in the workforce and threat landscape, enterprises must now take a “work-from-anywhere” approach to their security by deploying solutions capable of following, enabling, and protecting users no matter where they are located.

Fortinet Delivers Security Built for Work-from-Anywhere

As users move between travel, office, and home, they access applications from the cloud, data center or SaaS. Because of this continual flux, it’s imperative that zero trust, endpoint, and network security are all unified by a common set of APIs and integration points to ensure users can seamlessly shift from one location to another, enjoying a consistent user experience that is adequately protected with contextual security. Fortinet is the only vendor capable of delivering this unification to enable security customized depending on where users are and what they are accessing. Here’s how Fortinet enables the three use cases of work-from-anywhere:

Travel: Users working outside the office or primary remote space (and the layered security it provides) potentially introduce unique threat exposure when connecting to the applications and resources necessary for work while using unknown and often unsecured networks and locations. This enables cybercriminals to snoop on exposed communications or launch attacks from inadequately protected devices. To secure users on the go, Fortinet delivers an integrated combination of:

Endpoint Security: EPP, EDR, XDR (FortiEDR, FortiXDR)

Zero Trust Access: ZTNA (FortiClient, FortiOS, FortiGate) + Identity (FortiAuthenticator, FortiToken)

Network Security: SASE (FortiSASE Remote)





Work-from-Home: Remote and hybrid employees typically log in from a set remote location that has some infrastructure to enable work, such as a monitor, home network, and external webcam and microphone. However, home networks are full of non-secure IoT devices as well as other users who might be consuming bandwidth with productivity-reducing video streaming or online gaming. They are also often outside the security of the corporate network and its controls. To provide managed, enterprise-grade security to users at home, Fortinet delivers an integrated combination of:

Endpoint Security: EPP, EDR, XDR (FortiEDR, FortiXDR)

Zero Trust Access: ZTNA (FortiClient, FortiOS, FortiGate) + Identity (FortiAuthenticator, FortiToken)

Network Security: Linksys HomeWRK for Business | Secured by Fortinet





Office: Even when users are working from a location managed by the organization that provides networking and security to employees, strong endpoint security remains an important part of a layered defense given the potential for vulnerabilities to be exploited or third parties to be compromised, providing an entry point for cybercriminals to bypass corporate controls. To secure users, devices, and servers in the office, Fortinet delivers an integrated combination of:

Endpoint Security: EPP, EDR, XDR (FortiEDR, FortiXDR)

Zero Trust Access: ZTNA (FortiClient, FortiOS, FortiGate) + Identity (FortiAuthenticator, FortiToken)

Network Security: Next-generation Firewall (FortiGate + FortiGate-VM)





All of the above are available as part of the Fortinet Security Fabric for stronger security, easier management, and superior total cost of ownership. Fortinet is the only vendor to support ZTNA across travel, office, and work-from-home, and is the only vendor capable of delivering all the required components to support the three use cases of work-from-anywhere as part of an integrated and automated cybersecurity platform.

Simplifying Services to Support Work-from-Anywhere

To further accelerate secure work-from-anywhere, Fortinet is committed to expanding its FortiTrust security as a service portfolio, which offers simplified consumption and unified licensing models designed for the way companies do business in the Work-from-Anywhere Era. Unlike most complicated licensing that includes a mixture of device-based, appliance-based, and cloud-based fees, FortiTrust brings everything together under one user-based license that seamlessly follows users across any environment or form factor. This allows organizations to dynamically adapt to work-from-anywhere challenges such as shifting connectivity needs, hybrid workers, or resources that may need to move back and forth between physical and virtual environments and form factors. FortiTrust’s simplified licensing model allows true network flexibility and enables organizations to easily deploy new technologies designed for dynamic networks.

Work-from-Anywhere Security Enhanced With AI/ML-driven Threat Intelligence

FortiGuard Labs is Fortinet’s elite cybersecurity threat intelligence and research organization dedicated to developing and utilizing leading-edge AI and machine learning technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. FortiGuard Labs continuously monitors the worldwide attack surface using millions of network sensors and hundreds of intelligence-sharing partners to keep Fortinet security products armed with the best threat identification and protection information available. These efforts result in timely, actionable threat intelligence that enhances Fortinet’s ability to adjust security enforcement based on location, device, and the application users are trying to connect to.

Supporting Quotes

“Supporting a hybrid workforce has spawned significant investment across both IT and security teams. As organizations commit to the long-term use of this hybrid model, new access and security strategies have emerged, and it’s great to see Fortinet optimize their security and services portfolio to help implement these strategies.”

- Dave Gruber, Senior Analyst, ESG

"As a national Cloud Communication service leader, we're focused on transforming the secure hybrid work experience for our commercial, enterprise and public sector clients. Our partnership with Fortinet is critical for helping our organization deliver secure-by-design platform services that customers need to operate safely in today's work-from-anywhere environment."

- Jim Sullivan, President and CEO, NWN Carousel

“The threat landscape has evolved to take advantage of the mobility of today’s workforce, which means security must evolve as well. Our partnership with industry-leader Fortinet ensures we bring the latest technology and innovation to our customers’ cybersecurity plans. With a broad set of solutions that integrate with not only their own products, but with other vendor products as well, Fortinet allows us to secure today’s workforce no matter where they are.”

- Shawn Waldman, CEO, Secure Cyber Defense

Additional Resources

1 Gartner, Forecast Analysis: Information Security and Risk Management, Worldwide, 12 August 2021

2 Gartner, Infographic: Redesigning Work for the Hybrid World, HR Practitioner Research Team, 1 June 2021

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 530,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2021 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAP, FortiAppEngine, FortiAppMonitor, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBalancer, FortiBIOS, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCenter, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDirector, FortiDNS, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLocator, FortiLog, FortiMeter, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPartner, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProtect, FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiReporter, FortiSASE, FortiScan, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSDWAN, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiVoIP, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.



Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov, may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact: Investor Contact: Analyst Contact: Michelle Zimmermann Peter Salkowski Ron Davis Fortinet, Inc. Fortinet, Inc. Fortinet, Inc. 408-235-7700 408-331-4595 415-806-9892 pr@fortinet.com psalkowski@fortinet.com rdavis@fortinet.com



