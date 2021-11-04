Next Generation of Verisk Rating Solution Can Boost Insurers’ Efficiency and Speed to Market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Responding to a deep industry need for speed and efficiency, Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, has launched a new cloud-based version of its ISO Electronic Rating ContentTM (ERCTM) solution that can dramatically reduce the time and effort that commercial lines insurers spend updating rating content.

The next generation of ERC is cloud-based and accessible via smart APIs. It is also significantly easier for insurers to use, integrate and test. The solution includes multiple deployment options to satisfy insurers' diverse needs, including:

Rating-as-a-Service designed to eliminate insurers’ need to host or maintain ISO content Human-readable content designed for business analysts, effectively eliminating the need for insurers to analyze and interpret ISO content Machine-readable content specifically tailored to be consumed into insurers’ rating engines, a powerful option for those who wish to maintain the ISO content themselves Validation tools designed to streamline insurers’ testing efforts



These enhancements can lead to tremendous advances in speed to market and reduce the time insurers need to keep their rating systems current.

“In the rapidly evolving commercial lines market, many insurers are looking for ways to rate risks with increased speed, reliability and flexibility," said Mark Sheehan, head of ISO Rating Solutions. “The next generation of ISO ERC responds to that need. We are very excited to help our customers by offering improved efficiency and accelerated speed to market.”

ERC is powered by Verisk’s Rulebook, an award-winning pricing, underwriting and distribution platform.

ERC is currently available for Commercial Property, Commercial Auto, Businessowners (BOP), General Liability and Workers Compensation, with the remaining lines to be rolled out in phases in the coming months.

Learn more about ERC .