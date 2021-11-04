Aleph.im Launches Serum Markets Analytics, Revealing Never Before Seen DeFi Trading Data On Solana

Paris, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleph.im, a cross-blockchain computing network and decentralized indexing provider, announced today the launch of Serum Markets, to help surface valuable trading data on Project Serum (“Serum”), a protocol delivering the underlying liquidity infrastructure to decentralized applications built on Solana’s fast and censorship-resistant blockchain.

The induction of Serum Markets will vastly benefit Project Serum’s ecosystem, allowing Serum to better analyze the enormous influx of data and funds from their various end-users and providing increased visibility for investors into one of the largest players of the Solana DeFi ecosystem. Moving forward, projects will be able to connect to Project Serum’s data using aleph.im’s technology to enrich the Solana DeFi analytics landscape.

Serum is a liquidity infrastructure ecosystem built on Solana with a fully on-chain central limit order book that gives traders and composing projects access to matching services and shared liquidity. At the time of writing, Serum’s total value locked (TVL) is $2.42B, making Serum one of the top DeFi protocols on Solana. Until now, trading data from Serum’s ecosystem has been noticeably difficult to consolidate. Aleph.im’s indexing solution will allow users to access historical DeFi trading data including TVL, trading history (OHLCV), daily number of active users and specific statistics on the makers and takers (PNL, open orders, fees/rebates) for added visibility and insights that can inform better trades. It will also provide additional searchable data on specific market addresses, open orders accounts and owner addresses.

“We’re excited to collaborate closely with aleph.im on their analytics and indexing solutions for Serum. It’s hard to overstate how important this kind of tooling is for ecosystem growth,” said JHL, Project Serum contributing developer.

Aleph.im offers a solution for projects that currently have to rely on centralized indexing solutions or no indexing at all due to the complexity of indexing on Solana, which requires high costs for physical hardware, unfeasibly fast internet connections, and computing power. Many DeFi protocols on Solana have already benefited from aleph.im’s decentralized indexing solutions including Raydium, Saber, and Orca.

“We’re thrilled to extend our indexing solutions and analytics dashboards to Serum, the liquidity infrastructure protocol for dozens of DeFi programs built on the Solana blockchain, to offer users, traders and institutional investors increased visibility into the Solana DeFi ecosystem”, stated Jonathan Schemoul, founder of aleph.im.

Aleph.im’s open API and GraphQL can also be used by anyone to populate the latest trades on Serum into their DApps or research projects. For end-users, Serum Market will provide valuable information, allowing them to make better-informed decisions when trading.

To explore the latest Serum analytics, visit: https://serum.markets/#/

To request aleph.im indexing solution, visit: https://aleph.im/#/indexing

To explore Project Serum’s offerings, visit: https://portal.projectserum.com

About Aleph.im



Aleph.im is a distributed cloud platform that provides serverless trusted computing services, file storage, and indexing solutions to replace traditional centralized cloud computing. It provides dApps of any chain instant access to database solutions thanks to its scalable peer-to-peer network and programming language-agnostic interface. For more information visit aleph.im and follow us on Twitter: @aleph_im

About Project Serum

Project Serum is a liquidity infrastructure protocol for DeFi protocols built on the Solana blockchain. It offers an on-chain central limit order book (CLOB) that gives developers access to matching services and shared liquidity across all protocols built on Serum. For more information visit https://www.projectserum.com/

