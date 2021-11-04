Alisha Anderson joins Avascent to Scale Sustainability, ESG, and Impact Initiatives

WASHINGTON, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avascent, the leading strategy consultancy for aerospace, defense and government-driven sectors, is pleased to announce that Alisha Anderson is rejoining the firm to scale Avascent’s sustainability; environmental, social, and governance (ESG); and impact advisory offerings.



As leader of the firm’s efforts in these areas, Alisha will drive Avascent’s initiatives to partner with clients in support of their sustainability, ESG, and impact investing activities. With growing recognition that the world is increasingly facing a variety of new challenges and opportunities to impact business operations and outcomes through more thoughtful and strategic approaches to ESG and investing, investors and business leaders alike are re-examining existing portfolios and practices to mitigate risks and take advantage of emerging value creation opportunities. “Given the scope of the challenges the world faces, every business must consider its wider role and craft strategies to address growing social and environmental pressures,” Anderson noted.

In her role, Alisha brings expertise in corporate and financial consulting as well as social and environmental impact analysis. She has provided strategy development, financial analysis, and M&A support to a wide range of businesses and social impact organizations. She holds her M.B.A. from Stanford Graduate School of Business, where she graduated with a certificate in Public Management and Social Innovation. Prior to business school, Alisha was a leader in the M&A Transaction group at Avascent, managing M&A strategic diligence engagements for private equity and corporate clients. She also graduated summa cum laude with her B.A. in finance and political science from the University of Notre Dame.

Tim Garnett, leader of Avascent’s Mergers & Acquisitions practice, noted, “Investors are increasingly recognizing that robust ESG processes across the deal lifecycle are no longer a nice-to-have but a must-have, especially as LPs are increasingly focused on such objectives. Supporting impact and ESG activities is a natural extension of our existing M&A strategy and transaction work. We are excited to help our clients deepen their impact, and Alisha is the perfect leader to drive the Avascent offering forward and help our clients achieve their goals.”

Initially, Anderson’s efforts are focused on integrating the firm’s various sustainability and impact-related activities while also engaging with investors and business leaders to identify and address their most pressing challenges.

Steve Irwin, President of Avascent, sees growth of the firm’s engagement on sustainability and social impact issues as well-aligned with its focus on serving clients operating in government-driven sectors. “As critical concerns regarding sustainability and ESG topics consume a larger share of policymakers’ agenda and their investment plans, we are determined to help our clients engage effectively on these vitally important topics. Moreover, our work in these areas builds on Avascent’s tradition of service and giving back, broadening the impact of our work.”

About Avascent

Avascent is the leading strategy consulting firm serving clients operating in government-driven markets. Working with corporate leaders and financial investors, Avascent delivers sophisticated, fact-based solutions in the areas of strategic growth, value capture, and mergers and acquisitions support. With deep sector expertise, analytically rigorous consulting methodologies, and a uniquely flexible service model, Avascent provides clients with the insights and advice they need to succeed in dynamic customer environments. To learn more about Avascent, visit avascent.com.