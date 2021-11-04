Climate First Bank Names Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Values-based community bank, Climate First Bank, today shares the addition of Edwina Maxwell as Senior Vice President, Chief Talent Officer and Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. In her new role, Maxwell will develop and spearhead initiatives to attract, hire and maintain a diverse talent force, in addition to fostering an equitable, rewarding and inclusive workforce environment and company culture.



A labor and employment attorney by trade, Maxwell’s experience in human resource management and employee relations spans over 20 years. Her previous positions include Vice President of HR Sales and Client Relations at Modern Business Associates and HR Area Manager at Paychex. As Climate First Bank continues to expand across Florida, Maxwell will grow the internal infrastructure to keep pace with the company’s size. She will also create values-aligned training programs to educate leaders and employees on social justice issues, community involvement and intercultural awareness.

“The banking industry, in general, lacks diversity. Working with Climate First Bank, I can impact the industry for the better and ensure careers in banking are open to everyone, regardless of gender, race, orientation, thought or socioeconomic background,” Maxwell said. “Climate First Bank is great because it’s not just a job – it’s a mission. I’m confident that we can find diverse talent that is as passionate about doing good for our community and climate as we are.”

“I’m so excited to welcome Edwina aboard. I’ve always believed that the strength of our global mission lies in our diversity. No matter how different we all are we still share a planet, and the climate crisis impacts all of us – some of us disproportionately so. It’s understood and proven that the climate crisis, like many other challenges in society, is hurting communities of color the most. We need the hearts and minds of talented individuals from all walks of life in the fight for positive social and environmental change,” said Climate First Bank CEO and Founder Ken LaRoe.

A headshot for Maxwell can be found here. Stay tuned for the latest updates, and to learn more visit climatefirstbank.com.

About Climate First Bank

Climate First Bank is a values-based community bank offering a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products. These products are powered by high technology to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. Member FDIC.

Media Contact

Ericka Rivera

Uproar PR for Climate First Bank

(407) 417-3598

erivera@uproarpr.com