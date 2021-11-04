SIG to Host In-Person Regional Event for Sourcing, Procurement and Third-Party Risk Professionals

Seattle, Washington, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIG, the premier membership organization for sourcing, procurement and risk management executives, announces the featured speakers for its 2021 Western Regional SIGnature Event on November 10 in Bellevue, Washington. SIGnature Events are one-day meetings for buy-side practitioners to benchmark with other organizations and network with colleagues facing similar issues.

This event offers an exclusive Executive Roundtable, educational keynote sessions, CPO presentations, analyst overviews and SIG Talks. Attendees can enjoy a happy hour reception and connect with each other while mingling with industry providers who will be available to share their expertise and solutions. Below are the featured speakers and topics:

Contracting in the New Economy: Using Relational Contracts to Boost Trust and Collaboration in Strategic Business Relationships with Kate Vitasek, Faculty, Graduate and Executive Education, University of Tennessee; and Jim Bergman, CEO, Commercial Officers Group

Keynote Session with JAGGAER and Astra Zeneca

The Next Frontier in Advancing Sustainability Performance: Time for Mid-Sized Companies to Step Up on Sustainable Procurement with EcoVadis

SIG Talk with Suplari

Day in the Life Discussions with Philip Wood, Vice President of Strategic Sourcing and Operations, Bank of the West; and Karoline Dygas, Vice President and CPO, Nordstrom

Project Do-Over: How REI is Fundamentally Transforming Our Procurement Organization with Adrian Dragomir, Head of Procurement, REI; Jesus Celaya, Senior Manager, Procurement and Chair of BIPOC Inclusion Network, REI; and Madeline Galer, Senior IT Vendor Analyst, REI

Delegates at SIGnature Events represent some of the most influential Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies. Executives confirmed to attend this year include: Albertson’s, Inc., Box Inc., First Republic Bank, Microsoft Corporation, Puget Sound Energy, Inc., Russell Investments and Smartsheet. Delegates from previous years have included: Accenture, Costco, Columbia Bank, Door Dash, DocuSign, Inc., Salesforce.com and Starbucks.

“This SIGnature Event is laser-focused on finding tangible solutions to the problems that procurement professionals face in their daily roles,” said Dawn Tiura, President and CEO of SIG. “Attendees get to tap into each other’s expertise and learn from executives who are managing and mitigating the unforeseen risks associated with the current supply chain disruptions and their digital transformation implementations.”

Registration is free to all SIG members and buy-side practitioners. Those who want to attend can register on the SIG website and are encouraged to bring their entire team.

About SIG

SIG, https://sig.org/, is a membership organization that provides thought leadership and networking opportunities to executives in sourcing, procurement and outsourcing from Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies and the advisors who serve them. SIG is widely known as a forum for sharing “next” practices and thought leadership through live networking events, virtual forums and a comprehensive online SIG resource center (SRC), which was developed by and for professionals in sourcing and outsourcing. The organization is unique in that it blends practitioners, service providers and advisory firms in a non-commercial environment. SIG is also the parent organization for SIG University, a one-of-a-kind certification and training program for professionals and executives seeking deep expertise in sourcing and governance for themselves or their teams, as well as Future of Sourcing, which provides unrivaled digital content for the opinion-formers and decision-makers at the heart of the outsourcing space.