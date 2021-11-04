LegalZoom Curates Network of Small Business Service Providers

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ), a leading online platform for legal, compliance and tax solutions, has developed a curated, robust partner ecosystem of complementary, best-in-class services that provide small businesses with the right tools and services to manage and grow their business.



Research conducted by LegalZoom shows that at the time of formation, among many vital services, 91% of new small businesses do not have payroll; 85% need payment processing solution; and 85% need a business banking account. As a trusted advocate for its customers, the LegalZoom partner ecosystem makes it easier for small business owners to select the right services for their particular needs at the appropriate time. Recent small business service providers that have partnered with LegalZoom on this initiative include Brex, Intuit QuickBooks and Square.

“As the leading provider of business formation services, LegalZoom is typically the first resource its small business customers interact with,” said LegalZoom CEO Dan Wernikoff. “Given our unique position at business formation, our customers come to trust us, and look to us for guidance beyond legal services. To meet these needs, we are partnering with premier small business brands that make it faster and easier for small businesses to discover the services they need to run their businesses.

Currently, through LegalZoom’s partners, small business owners can gain access, significant discounts and the ability to sign-up through a simplified process to:

Brex : Business accounts, with access to FDIC insurance through partner banks, and a linked credit card that allows business owners to build business credit with no personal guarantee, no fees, and no interest. With a focus on e-commerce small businesses, Brex offers best-in-market cash back, higher limits and flexible float terms, and instant access to capital needed to grow. Brex also offers free ACH, wires, and checks.

Access to the QuickBooks suite of market-leading accounting, payroll and payments products that help small businesses grow. Square: Best-in-class point-of-sale (POS) payments and versatile operations management tools for merchants of all types and sizes.



In addition to LegalZoom customers receiving preferential pricing on the partners’ services, in many cases the partner platform will provide a simplified sign-up to LegalZoom’s legal, compliance and tax solutions to their customers.

“The partners in our ecosystem were hand-picked because they share our commitment to help small business grow and thrive,” said Kathy Tsitovich, chief partnerships officer at LegalZoom. “They focus on the customer-first, have complementary business models and value partnerships as a critical business growth lever. That’s what makes this ecosystem a win-win-win for LegalZoom, our partners, and small business owners.”

LegalZoom will continue to expand its partnership ecosystem to provide small business owners easy and seamless ways to obtain essential business services. To learn more about these and other collaborations, contact partnerships@legalzoom.com.

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom (NASDAQ: LZ) is a leading online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States that is on a mission to democratize law. LegalZoom operates across all 50 states and over 3,000 counties in the United States and has more than 20 years of experience navigating complex regulations and simplifying the legal and compliance process for its customers. Driven by its core value that every business deserves the full protection of the legal system and a simple way to stay compliant with it, LegalZoom helps its customers form and protect their businesses, their ideas and families. In 2020, 10% of all new LLCs and 5% of all new corporations in the United States were formed through LegalZoom, enabling small business owners to apply their energy and passion to their businesses instead of the legal and regulatory complexity required to operate them. In addition to business formations, LegalZoom offers ongoing compliance and tax advice, trademark and copyright filings and estate planning documents to protect small businesses and the families that create them.

