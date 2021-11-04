Adicet Announces Trials in Progress Poster Presentation for ADI-001 at 2021 ASH Annual Meeting

MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing first-in-class allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced that a Trials in Progress abstract related to the Company’s lead candidate, ADI-001, has been accepted for an oral presentation at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition being held December 11-14, 2021.



The Trial in Progress presentation will be delivered by Sattva S. Neelapu, M.D., MD Anderson Cancer Center in a virtual format. The presentation will summarize the study design for the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 study evaluating the safety and tolerability ADI-001, Adicet’s investigational allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy targeting CD-20 for the potential treatment of B Cell Malignancies relapsed or refractory after at least two prior regimens

Separately, the Company expects to report interim clinical data from the initial dose-escalation portion of the study by the end of 2021.

Details of the presentation is as follows:

Title: A Phase 1 Safety and Efficacy Study of ADI-001 Anti-CD20 CAR-Engineered Allogeneic Gamma Delta (γδ) T Cells in Adults with B Cell Malignancies, in Monotherapy and Combination with IL-2

Session Name: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Clinical: Poster II

Date and Time: Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM ET

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

In addition to the poster presentation, the Trials in Progress abstract will also be published online in the November supplemental issue of Blood.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like targeting moieties to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" of Adicet within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to business and operations of Adicet including, but not limited to, Adicet's advancement of ADI-001 for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including expectations regarding the timing of the ongoing Phase 1 study, including any reporting of results related thereto. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs of future events, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the effect of COVID-19 on Adicet’s business and financial results, including with respect to disruptions to its clinical trials and business operations; future clinical studies may fail to demonstrate adequate safety and efficacy of our product candidates, which would prevent, delay, or limit the scope of regulatory approval and commercialization; regulatory approval processes of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and comparable foreign regulatory authorities are lengthy, time-consuming, and inherently unpredictable; as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in Adicet’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Adicet’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Adicet’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Adicet’s other filings with the SEC. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Adicet undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

