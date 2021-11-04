Experior Financial Group Promotes Two Top Executives to Senior Executive Directors, One Executive to National Executive Director

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2021, Experior Financial Group promoted its two top Executives to Senior Executive Directors and one Executive was promoted to National Executive Director. As Experior is so young, the company is always looking for more ways to recognize its agents. New promotion guidelines are one way Experior is doing this, and the company is happy to say that Experior Financial Group congratulates National Executive Director Frank De Lio and Senior Executive Directors Mauro Arturi and Darren Golka for earning these great achievements and new titles. Experior's top performers are not just about how much someone can push themselves to make more money. They also know that building a strong team is the key to success. Experior's top-notch leadership is a model for hard work and dedication that creates a dynamic momentum for all associates.

At Experior Financial Group , the advancement of Financial Associates is at the heart of everything the company does. Experior recognizes that the key to future success lies in the ability to attract and retain highly talented individuals who are passionate about their careers, enthusiastic, and strive for an exceptional standard of work. Experior Financial Group's distinct culture and promotion guidelines have been developed to enhance the professional and personal growth of financial associates and help drive further success for all.

The Promotion Guidelines determine which title will be undertaken by Experior associates. Specific criteria must be met to earn each promotion. When Experior agents recruit financial associates, they discuss promotion criteria with them. The graphic below shows the different contract levels and some added benefits. Company shares may not always be rewarded, are reviewed each year and may not always be available but for now it is an amazing benefit that helps incentivize Experior associates to reach greater levels of success.

Every time an associate earns a promotion, Experior Financial Group is here to celebrate their success. Experior associates work hard for promotions, and the company wants to make sure it is worth the effort. With each new level they earn, additional benefits are waiting for associates. For individuals who want to build a successful future with a company that will guide them through their career and set out a path of success, then Experior is the right place for them. Experior Financial Group offers a supportive environment where mentorship, ongoing training, and career advancement are commonplace. Visit the Experior Financial Group website to learn more about career opportunities.

