Where Food Comes From, Inc. Reports 2021 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Financial Results

Third Quarter Highlights – 2021 vs. 2020

Revenue increased 6% to $6.5 million from $6.2 million

Net income increased 19% to $0.9 million from $0.7 million



Diluted EPS increased to $0.14 from $0.12



Adjusted EBITDA increased 18% to $1.5 million from $1.3 million



Nine-Month Highlights – 2021 vs. 2020

Revenue increased 11% to $16.1 million from $14.5 million



Net income increased 164% to $2.2 million from $0.8 million



Diluted EPS increased to $0.36 from $0.13



Adjusted EBITDA increased 20% to $2.4 million from $2.0 million



Cash generated from operations increased 39% to $3.0 million from $2.2 million



Cash and cash equivalents increased to $5.6 million from $4.4 million at 2020 year-end



Working capital increased 15% to $5.0 million from $4.4 million at 2020 year-end



CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (Nasdaq: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced its 2021 third quarter and nine-month financial results.

“We carried our revenue growth momentum into the third quarter as demand for beef verifications remained strong and our pork, poultry, dairy and egg verification customers continued to re-open their facilities and resume verification activity that was suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic,” said John Saunders, Chairman and CEO. “We also achieved double digit growth in net income and adjusted EBITDA while continuing to generate solid cash flows and build our cash and cash equivalents balance – the latter despite returning more than $900,000 in cash to investors in the form of a special dividend in the third quarter. We are optimistic about prospects for continued profitable growth and solid cash flow generation in the fourth quarter and beyond.”

Third Quarter Results – 2021 vs. 2020

Revenue in the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, was up 6% year over year to $6.5 million from $6.2 million. The increase reflected growth of the Company’s verification and certification business.

Revenue mix included:

Verification and certification services, up 9% to $4.7 million from $4.3 million.

Product revenue, flat at $1.4 million.

Software and related consulting revenue, nearly flat at $0.5 million.



Gross profit in the third quarter increased to $2.9 million from $2.8 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was nearly flat at 44.7% versus 44.6%.

Selling, general and administrative expense was essentially flat at $1.8 million.

Operating income increased to $1.1 million from $1.0 million in the same quarter last year.

Net income was $0.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, up from net income of $0.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter increased 18% year over year to $1.5 million from $1.3 million.

Nine-Month Results – 2021 vs. 2020

Total revenue for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, increased 11% to $16.1 million from $14.5 million in the prior year. The increase was due to growing demand for beef verifications and related tag sales as well as resumption beginning in the second quarter of certain audits that had been delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Revenue mix included:

Verification and certification services, up 14% to $11.7 million from $10.2 million.

Product revenue, up 7% to $3.1 million from $2.9 million.

Software and related consulting revenue (excluding intercompany sales), flat at $1.4 million.



Gross profit for the first nine months of 2021 increased to $6.8 million from $6.5 million. Gross margin decreased to 42.2% from 44.6% due to higher compensation costs and a change in revenue mix due to the resumption of audit activity in certain lower-margin verification categories.

Selling, general and administrative expense decreased slightly year over year to $5.3 million from $5.4 million.

Operating income increased 41% year over year to $1.5 million from $1.1 million.

Net income through nine months, inclusive of $1.0 million in PPP loan forgiveness that occurred in the first quarter, increased 164% to $2.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 20% to $2.4 million from $2.0 million last year.

The Company generated $3.0 million in net cash from operations in the nine-month period, up 39% year-over-year from $2.2 million.

The cash and cash equivalents balance on September 30, 2021, increased 29% to $5.6 million from $4.4 million at 2020 year-end. The Company had $5.0 million in working capital on September 30, 2021, up 15% from $4.4 million at 2020 year-end.

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America’s trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company supports more than 15,000 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Through its IMI Global, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, WFCF Organic (previously known as International Certification Services and A Bee Organic), Postelsia and Sterling Solutions units, Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company’s Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients.

*Note on non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include a discussion of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The term "EBITDA" refers to a financial measure that we define as earnings (net income or loss) plus or minus net interest plus taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes from EBITDA stock-based compensation and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing WFCF’s operating performance (as further described in the attached financial schedules). None of these non-GAAP financial measures are recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be an alternative to net income as an indicator of operating performance or any other GAAP measure. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income in the Consolidated Statements of Income table at the end of this release. We intend to continue to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, based on current expectations, estimates and projections that are subject to risk. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual events could differ materially from the Company’s predictions. Important factors that could cause actual events to vary from predictions include those discussed in our SEC filings. Specifically, statements in this news release about industry leadership and demand for, and impact and efficacy of, the Company’s products and services on the marketplace; and ability to continue driving additional growth and profitability in the fourth quarter and beyond are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of factors, including availability of capital, personnel and other resources; competition; governmental regulation of the agricultural industry; the market for beef and other commodities; and other factors. Financial results for 2021 are not necessarily indicative of future results. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect new information or developments. For a more extensive discussion of the Company’s business, please refer to the Company’s SEC filings at www.sec.gov.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Assets (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,642 $ 4,374 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 2,328 2,508 Inventory 870 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 284 592 Total current assets 9,124 7,474 Property and equipment, net 1,484 1,616 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,844 3,030 Investment in Progressive Beef 991 991 Intangible and other assets, net 2,675 2,948 Goodwill 2,946 2,946 Deferred tax assets, net 451 443 Total assets $ 20,515 $ 19,448 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 896 $ 649 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,346 599 Deferred revenue 1,564 1,132 Current portion of long term debt - 463 Current portion of finance lease obligations 12 13 Current portion of operating lease obligations 302 268 Total current liabilities 4,120 3,124 Long term debt, net of current portion - 572 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 22 31 Operating lease obligation, net of current portion 3,050 3,257 Total liabilities 7,192 6,984 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 95,000 shares authorized; 6,485 (2021) and 6,456 (2020) shares issued, and 6,097 (2021) and 6,118 (2020) shares outstanding 6 6 Additional paid-in-capital 11,879 11,612 Treasury stock of 389 (2021) and 338 (2020) shares (3,415 ) (2,702 ) Retained earnings 4,853 3,548 Total equity 13,323 12,464 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,515 $ 19,448





Where Food Comes From, Inc. Statements of Income (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Verification and certification service revenue $ 4,701 $ 4,307 $ 11,659 $ 10,218 Product sales 1,383 1,362 3,071 2,883 Software and related consulting revenue 461 528 1,396 1,424 Total revenues 6,545 6,197 16,126 14,525 Costs of revenues: Costs of verification and certification services 2,438 2,233 6,363 5,283 Costs of products 864 866 1,969 1,869 Costs of software and related consulting 315 336 995 901 Total costs of revenues 3,617 3,435 9,327 8,053 Gross profit 2,928 2,762 6,799 6,472 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,790 1,806 5,290 5,401 Income from operations 1,138 956 1,509 1,071 Other income/(expense): Dividend income from Progressive Beef 30 30 90 90 Other income, net - 2 1 6 Loss on foreign currency exchange (2 ) (2 ) (9 ) (1 ) Interest expense (1 ) (4 ) (5 ) (9 ) Gain on sale of assets 19 9 19 Loan forgiveness from Paycheck Protection Program - - 1,037 - Income before income taxes 1,165 1,001 2,632 0 1,176 Income tax expense 298 271 413 336 Net income $ 867 $ 730 $ 2,219 $ 840 Per share - net income: Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.36 $ 0.14 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.36 $ 0.13 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 6,094 6,187 6,146 6,215 Diluted 6,157 6,224 6,207 6,254



