Harpoon Therapeutics to Present at the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. The meeting will be held virtually and in person in Atlanta, Ga. from December 11-14, 2021.



Abstract details:

Title: An Interim Report on a Phase 1/2 Study of HPN217, a Half-Life Extended Tri-Specific T Cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) Targeting B Cell Maturation Antigen for the Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Publication Number: 1654

Submission ID: 148176

Authors: Sumit Madan, M.D., et al.

Session Name: 653. Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Clinical-Prospective Therapeutic Trials: Poster I

Poster Presentation Date and Time: Saturday, December 11, 2021 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

Title: The Effects of BCMA Expression, Soluble BCMA, and Combination Therapeutics on the Anti-Tumor Activity of HPN217, a BCMA-Targeting Tri-Specific T Cell Engager Against Multiple Myeloma

Publication Number: 1185

Submission ID: 151880

Authors: Patrick Ng, Ph.D., et al.

Session Name: 605. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Lymphoid Neoplasms: Poster I

Poster Presentation Date and Time: Saturday, December 11, 2021 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

The posters will be available for viewing on December 11, 2021 at 9 a.m. ET and will be available on Harpoon’s website following the presentation.

For more details about the ASH Annual Meeting please visit: https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient’s own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. HPN424 targets PSMA and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. HPN536 targets mesothelin and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for cancers expressing mesothelin, initially focused on ovarian and pancreatic cancers. HPN217 targets BCMA and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma. HPN328 targets DLL3 and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for small cell lung cancer and other DLL3-associated tumors. Harpoon has also developed a proprietary ProTriTAC™ platform, which applies a prodrug concept to its TriTAC platform to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com.

